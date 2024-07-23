“Ready for anything” - Inside the Homeland Response Force's rigorous preparation and capabilities

In the heart of the action, where preparedness meets precision, the Missouri National Guard's Homeland Response Force (HRF) stands ready. From July 15-21, 2024, the HRF engaged in their intense certification, culminating in a comprehensive Exercise Evaluation (EXEVAL).



At the core of the HRF's mission is a robust set of capabilities designed to manage and mitigate CBRNE emergencies. The HRF's structure includes specialized units adept in command and control, search and extraction, decontamination, medical triage and stabilization, fatality search and recovery, and comprehensive communication systems.



The EXEVAL took place at Kansas National Guard facilities in Salina, KS and at a nearby training site aptly named “Crisis City” developed for these types of training scenarios. The training involved 557 personnel from nine units and the Army and Air National Guard. This robust strength is a testament to the Missouri National Guard's commitment to maintaining a responsive and adaptive force ready to support civil authorities in times of unprecedented crises.



During this rigorous training, the HRF personnel underwent a series of intensive drills and exercises designed to test their readiness and operational effectiveness. This year's training focused on simulating real-world scenarios that could occur during CBRNE incidents, ranging from chemical attacks to radiological disasters.



The HRF's EXEVAL, which happens every three years, was supervised by the Army Interagency Training Education Center (AITEC), the National Guard Bureau's lead for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives (CBRNE) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) training. The AITEC's evaluations delve into the meticulous preparations, the advanced capabilities of the HRF, and their unwavering dedication to protecting our nation through a spectrum of threats. This evaluation was a test of skill and a comprehensive review of the HRF's ability to integrate seamlessly with local and state emergency operations, demonstrating the unit's effectiveness in real-world scenarios.



Lt. Col. Joshua Krug, the exercise director for AITEC evaluators, was responsible for overseeing the scenarios and the training. When asked about the strengths he saw with the HRF's training, Krug said, "I was surprised on day one that your Ropes team got a "T." Typically, that never happens, and it's also the thing that gets failed the most at EXEVALs. It's tough. It's typically the hardest job here." A “T” rating means that the unit or section is fully trained on all aspects of the evaluation.



Throughout the week, a cacophony of sounds constantly rang out as the soldiers, airmen and civilian actors engaged in command operations and detailed drills. These exercises included setting up decontamination stations, conducting search and rescue operations in simulated hazardous environments, and managing mass casualty situations, all while working long shifts in hot temperatures. These drills aim to refine the skills of the HRF members and ensure that every responder can perform under pressure swiftly and accurately, making critical decisions.



Simulations ranged from deploying detection and monitoring equipment to manage invisible threats to executing extraction techniques in structurally compromised environments. The meticulous nature of these exercises ensured that all personnel were familiar with and proficient in their respective operational roles.



One of the most critical components of the Homeland Response Force's evaluation is using "injects" during exercises. Evaluators introduce unpredictable scenarios to simulate unexpected real-world incidents that can occur during operations. This method tests the adaptability and decision-making skills of the troops under stress and adds a layer of complexity to the training environment.



Examples of these injects given to the HRF were things like loss of capabilities, such as losing power or communications, a social media crisis to test the public affairs team and command staff's ability to handle misinformation, civil unrest, physical confrontations, personal crises' with soldiers or their families, and casualty management, which can be a sobering scenario that simulates the death of a soldier, which forces the unit to confront emotional and procedural impacts of such a loss while maintaining operational readiness. These injects are designed to ensure that every member of the HRF can respond effectively to intense and often unexpected situations. They mirror potential real-life emergencies and ethical dilemmas soldiers might face in actual deployments, providing essential lessons in leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.



By incorporating these challenging and diverse scenarios, the HRF ensures that its personnel are technically proficient and prepared to handle the psychological and ethical dimensions of their operations. This preparation is crucial for maintaining the force's integrity and effectiveness in real-world situations.



"Some injects can be quite challenging," said the commander of the 70th Troop Command that oversees the HRF, Col. Scot Ratcliff. "Initially, getting all the data collected and analyzed to turn it into useful information to visualize the operational environment. These scenarios are designed to force us to filter through the white noise and extrapolate pertinent information needed to develop the common operational picture of what is happening on the ground. The staff and units have gotten very proficient at this."



Including such realistic scenarios in training drills underscores the comprehensive preparation strategy employed by the Homeland Response Force. This level of detailed and immersive training prepares HRF personnel to respond to emergencies and manage them with the competence and calm that the public expects from its military responders.



Missouri's Homeland Response Force is more than just a military unit; it is a crucial pillar of the National Guard's support for the nation's domestic emergency services. The HRF's ability to respond effectively to disasters helps ensure public safety, saves lives, and provides a framework for recovery in the aftermath of catastrophes.



"I have been profoundly impressed by the dedication, skill, and professionalism displayed by every member of our Homeland Response Force," stated Ratcliff. "Their exceptional performance during these realistic and complex training scenarios is a testament to their capabilities and readiness. I am immensely proud of their hard work and commitment to excellence, which ensure that we are prepared to respond effectively to any crisis, safeguarding our communities and nation. They're ready for anything."



As the HRF continues to enhance its capabilities and expand its operational scope, the importance of its readiness cannot be overstated. The citizens it protects can rest assured knowing that such a dedicated and thoroughly prepared force is at the ready should disaster strike.



From the intense evaluation exercises to the scrutinized evaluations by the AITEC, the Homeland Response Force of Region VII stands as a prime example of military preparedness in the modern age. Their unwavering dedication to safeguarding lives and their commitment to continuous improvement encapsulate what it means to serve in the National Guard today.



The motto of the 70th Troop Command, "No Fear!" perfectly encapsulates the spirit and performance of the HRF during their recent evaluation. Demonstrating exemplary courage and precision, the HRF achieved the highest possible rating, a "T" for training proficiency, in every aspect of its evaluation. This remarkable achievement highlights their fearless approach to tackling complex, high-pressure situations. Armed with robust training and a bold, unyielding attitude, the HRF's readiness to handle any emergency reflects the essence of the "No Fear" ethos. Their success in the evaluation is not just a testament to their skill and preparedness but also an affirmation of their commitment to operate without hesitation, fully embodying the spirited drive of the 70th Troop Command.



No Fear!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 15:45 Story ID: 476962 Location: SALINA, KANSAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Ready for anything” - Inside the Homeland Response Force's rigorous preparation and capabilities, by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.