State Legislative members take flight with Washington National Guard during event

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarin Trakel, UH-60 Pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarin Trakel, UH-60 Pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, briefs state legislative members prior to take off during a legislative lift event, July 18, 2024 at McChord Air Force Base, Wash. The legislative lift event educated members of the State legislature on various missions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 20 state lawmakers joined the Washington National Guard on July 18, 2024, to learn more about the organization and get a view of the state Capitol from the air while riding in a Blackhawk helicopter.



“Engaging with our legislators is key to our success as a Guard in our state,” said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington. “Our Guard is only as strong as the investments that are made by our elected officials. These investments directly impact our readiness and strength and how we respond to disasters in the state.”



During the event, legislators from across the state visited the 252nd Cyber Operations Group headquarters to learn how the group is supporting the Washington Secretary of State’s office with hardening our elections system. Additionally, lawmakers spoke with members of the 10th Civil Support Team about the role it plays working with first responders and toured a KC-135 Stratotanker. The event concluded with legislators flying on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter around South Puget Sound and learning about the mission of the crews and equipment that assist with wildland fire fighting efforts.



“These events bridge the gap and help inform members on what is happening in their Washington National Guard,” said Welsh.



Since 2020, the Washington National Guard has taken on some of the largest state missions in its history, to include more than 2,500 Guard members activated to support the COVID-19 response. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 Guard members participated in civil disturbance response missions, wildfire fighting, flood and snow-storm response activities and cyber missions.



“The state missions are a staple of the National Guard. We need to ensure that our Guard members are supported with benefits and training dollars to perform these missions,” said Welsh. “We will continue to find ways to conduct more of these engagements in the future and showcase how the National Guard is different from our active duty and reserve counterparts.”