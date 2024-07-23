Chung Takes Command of US Army Garrison Fort Detrick

Photo By lanessa hill | During a Change of Command ceremony on July 23, 2024, in the Fort Detrick auditorium,...... read more read more Photo By lanessa hill | During a Change of Command ceremony on July 23, 2024, in the Fort Detrick auditorium, Col. Christopher Chung receives the Installation Management Command Flag from Mr. Davis Tindoll, Director of Installation Management Command Sustainment Directorate, charging him with the responsibility for Fort Detrick as its new Garrison Commander. see less | View Image Page

US Army Garrison Fort Detrick gained a new leader on July 23 in the Fort Detrick auditorium as Col. Ned Marsh relinquished command to Col. Christopher Chung during a Change of Command ceremony.



Marsh, who served as the garrison commander since Aug. 2022 said farewell to the garrison team and thanked them for their professionalism and praised them for their dedication each day that enables the mission of Fort Detrick to continue.



“I loved working with each and every one of you. You taught me so much and made me better and I will cherish our time together”.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony was Mr. Davis Tindoll, Director of Installation Management Command Sustainment Directorate. Tindoll thanked Marsh for his leadership and dedication to the senior commander and the mission partners on Fort Detrick saying he proved himself a gifted leader.



“In today’s uncertain environment where others saw challenge, he saw opportunity”.



“His dedication and strategic vision have significantly contributed to the army's priorities of people, readiness, and modernization. under his command, his team has achieved notable milestones that have positively impacted not only the garrison, but the Fort Detrick community at large.”



Tindoll then went on to reinforce that Fort Detrick gained a new, qualified leader in Col. Chung. “He is no stranger to the art and science of leadership. I am certain that you will build on the successes of your predecessors. The challenges are many but i am confident you will bring great energy and excellence to this installation.”



Lastly, Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung gave a heartfelt thank you to attendees and expressed the love he has for his family including his parents who joined virtually and his wife Col. Kathy Chung and his sons.



As a big sports fan, Chung takes on the role of Garrison Commander like a leader and coach and looks forward to his time here working with mission partners, Maryland officials and the community.



“The iconic college basketball coach John Wooden, who won 10 national championships in 12 years at UCLA, was a believer that hard work and truly doing your best, pays dividends with the guaranteed dividend being the confidence that you did everything in your power to bring forth the greater team’s potential. I look forward to giving you my best and working with you to bring forth the potential of this organization and this family to fulfill Installation Management Command’s vision of being “the Army’s Home” and achieving this at Fort Detrick together”.