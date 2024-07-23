Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 129 Years of Serving Troops, Families

DALLAS — For the last 129 years, wherever Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians are called to serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has faithfully gone with them.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer was established via General Orders No. 46 on July 25, 1895, and has been serving the military community ever since. Throughout its history, the Exchange has helped improve the lives of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families by serving as a lifeline to America through tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing.



“The Exchange started from humble beginnings in tents on the American frontier,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Nearly 130 years later, the mission remains steadfast — bringing Warfighters the best tastes of home while remaining nested with the Services.”



To celebrate 129 years of service and support, shoppers will save an extra 10% off military-exclusive pricing on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, jewelry and beauty purchases with their MILITARY STAR card on July 25. Select snacks at Expresses are also featured for $1.29. Shoppers can get a sneak peek at the weekly deals by visiting ShopMyExchange.com, clicking on “weekly ad” in the bar on the right and scrolling to “upcoming sales.”



Exchange-run restaurants will be offering special promotions to celebrate The Exchange’s 129th birthday, offering select items, deals and discounts for $1.29.



While the Exchange’s mission of service and support hasn’t changed in 129 years, the modern-day benefit continues to evolve.



The Department of Defense’s oldest retailer has expanded its national-brand assortment in PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange.com. From clothing for the family from Old Navy to appliances from The Home Depot, the Exchange is transforming to deliver a modern hard-earned benefit fully aligned with the organization’s long-standing mission to serve those who serve.



Growing name-brand restaurants; bringing added convenience to shoppers through 24/7 unmanned retail units; expanding health and wellness services; erecting cell towers for improved connectivity on America’s military installations; and hiring Veterans and military spouses are key priorities for today’s Exchange.



In the last seven years, the Exchange benefit has grown to include all honorably discharged Veterans, who can shop tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com, and in-store privileges for Veterans with service-connected disabilities. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop in stores and online as well.



“There truly is no greater honor than serving those who serve and have served,” Shull said. “Every time heroes use their Exchange benefit, the military community is strengthened.”



100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $3.7 billion for military Quality-of-Life programs that are critical to readiness and resiliency.



Military shoppers can join in as their local PXs and BXs celebrate the anniversary. For details on store-specific celebrations, service members and their families can visit their local Exchange social media pages.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



