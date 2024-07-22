Fort George G. Meade to Launch Service Line Inventory in Alignment with The EPA's Mandate

Fort George G. Meade, Md. (July 23, 2024) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has unveiled an ambitious 10-year plan to remove all lead pipes from potable water distribution systems across the United States. This initiative aims to ensure safe drinking water for all communities, including those on Department of Defense (DoD) installations.



Fort George G. Meade Launches Service Line Inventory

In alignment with the EPA's mandate, Fort George G. Meade will begin a comprehensive service line inventory to identify and address any lead pipes within its potable water system. This inventory marks a critical first step toward safeguarding the health and safety of the Fort Meade community.



Plan Overview

The inventory process at Fort Meade will be conducted in two main areas:

• Operational Facilities: Approximately 80 facilities will be inspected.

• Housing: Inspections will also be carried out in post housing homes. Not all areas are impacted by this mandate.



Inspection Process

The inventory will involve the creation of "potholes" in various locations to inspect the type of pipes entering buildings. This process will necessitate temporary road and lane closures, which are expected to last only a few hours. Residents and personnel are urged to remain alert and cautious in the affected areas.

Inspections in post housing homes will be more complex due to the presence of residents. A detailed plan is being developed, and the community will be notified well in advance to minimize any inconvenience.



Safety Assurance

It is important to note that the recent American Water report confirms that Fort Meade’s drinking water is currently safe. The full report is available for review here. https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docN8CE86273A064f95e611a2e0d70a663c331ce9b9b33f7fc18d5ee3fb86d2cd9527281d4edba4b



This notification serves as an initial update. Fort Meade will continue to adhere to the EPA’s specific criteria for inspecting facilities and will keep the community informed of any new developments.



For further details and updates on the service line inventory, residents and personnel are encouraged to stay connected through Fort Meade’s official communication channels.



By proactively addressing potential lead pipe issues, Fort Meade and the EPA are committed to ensuring the long-term health and safety of all community members.



Additional information on Proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/proposed-lead-and-copper-rule-improvements

