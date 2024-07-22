Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort George G. Meade to Launch Service Line Inventory in Alignment with The EPA's Mandate

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Chul (Chuck) Yang 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In alignment with the EPA's mandate, Fort George G. Meade will begin a comprehensive service line inventory to identify and address any lead pipes within its potable water system. This inventory marks a critical first step toward safeguarding the health and safety of the Fort Meade community. https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docN8CE86273A064f95e611a2e0d70a663c331ce9b9b33f7fc18d5ee3fb86d2cd9527281d4edba4b

