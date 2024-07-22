In alignment with the EPA's mandate, Fort George G. Meade will begin a comprehensive service line inventory to identify and address any lead pipes within its potable water system. This inventory marks a critical first step toward safeguarding the health and safety of the Fort Meade community. https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docN8CE86273A064f95e611a2e0d70a663c331ce9b9b33f7fc18d5ee3fb86d2cd9527281d4edba4b
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8545539
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-OP786-3224
|Resolution:
|3201x2474
|Size:
|402.98 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort George G. Meade to Launch Service Line Inventory in Alignment with The EPA's Mandate, by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
