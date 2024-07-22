Save 10%, Earn Rewards at Exchange Restaurants with the MILITARY STAR Card

DALLAS – Service members and the military community can save every time they eat at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants by using their MILITARY STAR® card.



Cardmembers receive a 10% discount every day on food purchases from participating Exchange restaurants, making grabbing a meal on installation convenient and affordable. The discount can also be applied to catering orders.



“With the MILITARY STAR card, you don’t have to wait for special offers to save,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Everyday discounts on food and gas allow shoppers to save money on the things they’re already buying on installation.”



Additionally, cardmembers earn rewards points on every purchase, including at commissaries, Exchange fuel locations and mall vendors.



For more information on all of MILITARY STAR’s discounts and perks—including 10% savings for new cardmembers—see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing plan.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



