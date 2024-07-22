Program office brings E-6B Mercury operator, maintainer training into the 21st century

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Maribel Lopez working inside a virtual E-6B Mercury...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Maribel Lopez working inside a virtual E-6B Mercury using the new Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D Panel Trainers at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jones) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The training for operators and maintainers of the Navy’s E-6B Mercury fleet has launched into the 21st century thanks to new virtual 3D training systems provided by the Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271).



PMA-271 earlier this year delivered the new Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System® (MRTS) to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, the home base for the E-6B. Next is the Mission Avionics System Trainer (MAST) for operators of the E-6B’s mission systems, scheduled for delivery in August. They create a trio of systems – along with the 2023 Virtual Checklist Trainer (VCT) – that elevates training for the fleet.



The MRTS and MAST projects were a collaboration between PMA-271 and the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges Program Office (PMA-205), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) and the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). The systems are a product of Florida-based Proactive Technologies Inc. and JHT Inc.



The E-6B Mercury is a communications relay and strategic airborne command post aircraft. It executes the no-fail Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) and Looking Glass missions. TACAMO connects the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command with naval ballistic missile forces. Looking Glass facilitates the launch of U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles using an airborne launch control system. Together they provide strategic nuclear deterrence against America’s adversaries.



The fleet is operated and maintained by the Navy’s Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons (VQ) 3, 4 and 7 based out of Tinker.



The MRTS Maintenance Trainers and Virtual Checklist Trainers improve training, reduce risk and save money by providing hands-on instruction in a classroom rather than on the aircraft. They allow maintainers and operators to train for the mission, even when fleet aircraft are unavailable due to mission requirements. The classrooms are a controlled environment and allow for a higher instructor-student ratio, said Barry Polk, NAWCTSD program manager and PMA-271’s training lead.



“We are bringing the E-6B from the ’80s into the 21st century,” said Polk. “The generation that we have entering the fleet now are more adept at these 3D environments. They’re already comfortable in the virtual world, and I think it will speed up training and give them better training than we’ve had in the life of the E-6B TACAMO aircraft.”



The newest system, the MRTS 3D Panel Trainers, are interactive simulators that model and provide troubleshooting scenarios for various aircraft systems. They replace the original panel trainers from the 1980s, which were designed for the E-6A fleet before it transitioned to the E-6B configuration. The massive panels were stagnant, outdated and no longer replicated the actual fleet.



The MRTS simulates the fuel flow, electrical flow, auxiliary power unit, hydraulics, environmental control system, and pre- and post-flight checklists. Students use either a touch-screen panel or videogame controller to interact with the system. They can practice getting into the body of the aircraft, opening panels and conducting maintenance, with all the proper maintenance processes embedded.



“They’re in a nice classroom that’s not dependent on aircraft availability or weather,” said Polk. “And, of course, if they do something wrong, it doesn’t down the jet.”



Instructors and students began using the new system in January, including as part of the month-long Organizational Level Maintenance course.



“The students get to experience the next best thing to working on the actual aircraft in a safe and controlled training environment where mistakes can be made and learned from without damage to equipment or injury to personnel,” said CNATT instructor Coy Weese. “With MRTS we can repeat the training over and over as many times as necessary to ensure the information is retained, and we can drive home the severity of completing all maintenance with the ‘by the book’ mentality which ensures the job was done right the first time every time.”



Students said the MRTS prepared them for working on the aircraft by providing hands-on, interactive training.



“When I got on the aircraft, it was exactly the same as MRTS,” said Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Maribel Lopez. “For example, I knew where the auxiliary power unit was located before I even saw the aircraft in-person.”



“It was very helpful in seeing how the hydraulics, electrical, fuel, etc. systems worked,” added Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Logan Gottschalk. “It was more in-depth and more visual.”



The MRTS cost $3.7 million, split between PMA-271 and PMA-205, which are both part of Naval Air Systems Command. CNATT assisted with testing and development.



The VCT preceded the MRTS, coming online at Tinker in June 2023. PMA-205 paid the $2.2 million cost. It provides virtual training for the VQ-7 crew that operates the two Very Low Frequency trailing wire antennas. Those antennas extend 2.5 miles and 5 miles behind the aircraft, respectively, and enable TACAMO message transmissions to submarines.



The next iteration of the VCT – for flight engineers – is slated to go online this month.



The E-6B Mercury fleet, which started as the E-6A in 1986, has been in service for 37 years. It underwent a Service Life Extension Program in 2013, which extended its structural life to 45,000 flight hours. Maintenance is essential for keeping the aircraft flying and ensuring the connection between the president and his nuclear forces.



“We need to look realistically at the E-6B mission and be ready to fly that mission until we’re relieved, and this helps us do that,” said Polk.



The Navy utilizes the MRTS for training on other systems, including the Tomahawk missile launch console and submarine community support system. The system is totally secure because the government owns the 3D models and software.



The MAST works similarly to the MRTS, but provides training on how to check out, troubleshoot, isolate faults, and remove and replace components of the communications, battle staff and receiver-transmitter equipment. The system cost $6.6 million, paid by PMA-271.



The mission of PMA-271 is to deliver and support survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command. The program's vision is to provide national security and deterrence through assured airborne strategic communications.



Providing quality training aligns with PMA-271’s mission of delivering capabilities to the fleet, said Capt. Adam Scott, PMA-271 program manager.



“PMA-271 exist to provide capabilities to the fleet and to ensure they have the training they need to maximize those capabilities and execute the mission,” said Scott. “These new virtual systems improve training for today’s sailors, and I’m proud of the team’s vision and dedication to bringing it to fruition.”