Program office brings E-6B Mercury operator, maintainer training into the 21st century

Aviation Machinist Mate First Class Lexus Himes, a Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training instructor, oversees students practicing conducting maintenance on the E-6B Mercury using the new virtual Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D Panel Trainers at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jones)
|01.09.2024
|07.22.2024 16:20
|8543627
|240109-N-YW562-1001
|4096x3072
|3.12 MB
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
