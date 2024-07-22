FWPD works with national organizations to combat human trafficking

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Human trafficking conducted through illicit massage businesses (IMB) that are a front for commercial sex work is a massive problem in the United States. The Fort Wainwright Police Department is working to reduce human trafficking by cooperating with national and locally based organizations to drive IMBs in the Fairbanks area out of business.



It is estimated that there are over 13,500 IMBs across the country, according to The Network, a national organization working to counter human trafficking, and they are often located in large cities and near military installations. The Network estimates that there are approximately 40 such businesses statewide in Alaska, with 27 in the greater Anchorage area and two within the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which is home to both Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.



Margaret Larson, the chief operations officer for The Network, noted that IMB locations follow demand: “In some states, the density of adult male population coincides with military installation locations. This can increase the density of IMBs near military installations.”



Both local IMBs have been placed on the off-limits establishments list at both military installations by the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board. The board includes military leaders and members of the military police departments at both Fort Wainwright and Eielson.



Businesses and other locations on the list are places that may “adversely impact the health, safety, welfare, morale, and discipline of the Armed Forces,” as stated in the garrison’s policy letter on the Board.



Fort Wainwright Police Chief Tom Kearns played a significant role in getting the IMBs placed on the list. He noted after The Network shared data with him from customer review websites concerning the illicit services the customers received there and the actions they engaged in, “it didn’t take long to make the decision” to submit the information to the garrison commander, who rapidly approved the listing.



Kearns also believed it would be beneficial to his department and the community to host a training session on how to identify human trafficking situations and offenders, gather evidence of such cases, and obtain support for the victims.

The Fairbanks Police Department had hosted a class in 2023, and “we sent a few officers, not really knowing that it would or expecting it to apply heavily for us,” Kearns said. “However, the officers’ feedback and enthusiasm from and for the course, as well as the information they brought back, was instrumental in us hosting the second course.”



Kearns reached out to the Human Trafficking Training Center to present their training at Fort Wainwright in May. He opened the session to numerous on- and off-post departments and organizations. Representatives from 15 different law enforcement, local government, community service, mental health, and Alaska Native organizations attended the two-day session along with staff from different Fort Wainwright offices. Approximately 60 people total participated.

Barbara Michael, a firefighter at Fort Wainwright, was one of the participants.



“I took this training to be a better-informed paramedic,” she said. “I am certain that we have the possibility of encountering human trafficking in our response area and I want to be able to provide the best care that I can to all of my patients.”



Michael said she found the entire training session to be valuable and memorable and intends to attend a national conference on human trafficking to learn more about this issue.



Rachel Lebby, the prevention director at the Interior Alaska Center for Non-violent Living, also attended the session hosted at Fort Wainwright.



She said that through her attendance, she gained “a more technical understanding of law enforcement's role in human trafficking prevention and response.”



Lebby and her coworkers at the Center have partnered with the Fort Wainwright Police Department on several initiatives in the last couple years to support both single soldiers and military families.



“We have worked with Fort Wainwright on human trafficking prevention, developing screening protocol to identify victims and connect them to services,” said Lebby. “We have also conducted training and education for service members around such topics as domestic violence and suicide prevention and awareness.”



The Fort Wainwright Police Department’s next large-scale initiative involving community partners is an upcoming 5K road race in September to promote awareness of domestic violence. In addition to the competitive aspect of the event, military and community groups will set up resource displays and hand out information and promotional items.

