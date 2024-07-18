Disney Downrange: Exchange and The Walt Disney Company to Bring Complimentary Screenings of Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to Troops at the Tip of the Spear

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company are bringing...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company are bringing “Deadpool & Wolverine” to troops in Romania and Lithuania. More than 3,000 service members will enjoy free screenings of the MCU blockbuster prior to its U.S. release date. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Jl see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – U.S. troops in Romania and Lithuania will enjoy complimentary screenings of one of the year’s most hotly anticipated films, thanks to the collaboration between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company.



More than 3,000 service members at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania and Pabradė Training Area in Lithuania will be treated to showings of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.



The showings will begin on July 25—a day before the movie’s U.S. release—and will continue through July 27.



“Being deployed brings many challenges and stressors with it,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Having the chance to unwind with a fantastic movie is an important morale boost for our heroes, and it connects them with family and friends who are seeing the movie in theaters back home. A huge thank-you to The Walt Disney Company for teaming up with the Exchange yet again to make this happen for our troops.”



The Exchange’s collaboration with The Walt Disney Company goes back more than a decade, with Disney being the first studio to bring first-run movies to Exchange theaters in the continental U.S. in 2013. Free screenings of blockbuster movies for deployed troops have also become a tradition for the two organizations.



Matt Kalavsky, Disney Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager, Domestic Theatrical Distribution, will personally deliver the film to the locations in Romania and Lithuania and present each service member who attends the screenings with a specially designed coin from Disney.



"It is an immense honor to have the opportunity to contribute something special for these courageous men and women," said Kalavsky. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the troops for their noble and selfless service.”



The troops are part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce in Romania and Lithuania, where the Exchange also supports them with retail stores, barber services, Wi-Fi/telecom services and food vendors to provide a taste of home.



In “Deadpool & Wolverine,” directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.



The movie will also play at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters in CONUS and OCONUS beginning July 26.



