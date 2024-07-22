Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals visits JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A group of 26 young aviation enthusiasts, aged 13 to 18, from the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17, 2024.

Airmen from different units across the 1st Fighter Wing discussed what their job was and how they complete the mission, along with answering any questions the tour goers had.

The OBAP visit to JBLE is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to provide young people exposure to the aerospace industry and to promote diversity within the field, connecting students with professionals and giving them access to real-world aviation environments.

The tour consisted of a visit to the 94th Fighter Squadron, the weapons load trainer, and memorial park where they learned how Airmen complete day to day missions on the installation.

OBAP’s visit to JBLE highlights the strategic importance of diversity in bolstering the U.S. aerospace workforce. Aiming to recruit young innovative minds, the U.S. Air Force strengthens its capabilities in the ever-evolving competitive landscape.

