Task Force Guardian Leads 41st IBCT's First Engagement at JRTC

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, commander of Task Force Guardian, conducts an after-action...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, commander of Task Force Guardian, conducts an after-action review with his staff on July 21, 2024, at Tactical Assembly Area Jungleer, Fort Johnson, La. The review follows Task Force Guardian's first night of engagement with opposition forces during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, preparing the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team for upcoming overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. - As night fell on the Joint Readiness Training Center on July 20, 2024, Task Force Guardian, comprised of Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, marked a crucial milestone for the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They initiated the force-on-force portion of training with their first encounter against the formidable Geronimo opposition force.



Under the command of Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, Task Force Guardian spearheaded the 41st IBCT's entry into "the box," the colloquial term for JRTC's intensive training area. This engagement signaled the start of a two-week crucible designed to test and enhance the brigade's readiness for large-scale combat operations.



1st Sgt. Andrew Burke provided insights into the intensity of this initial contact. "Our scouts first engaged a six-man dismounted team," Burke recounted. "We thought it was over, but then we found ourselves back in contact. The opposition force had reconstituted and re-engaged, leading to a full-fledged small arms firefight."



The night unfolded with a series of complex scenarios, including simulated casualties and even a surprise infiltration, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the opposing Geronimo force and the challenges that lay ahead for the entire 41st IBCT.



Reflecting on this pivotal first engagement, Lt. Col. Rapp stated, "TF Guardian Soldiers were hit hard on our first night, and the battle was a tough one. We were able to repel a determined enemy and got our first real taste of the fight ahead. I couldn't be more proud of how our Soldiers responded as a Task Force and how we showed the enemy that TF Guardian is trained, tough, and ready to fight."



This initial clash with the Geronimo force represents more than just a training exercise; it marks the 41st IBCT's transition into a new era of preparation for large-scale combat operations. The lessons learned from Task Force Guardian's first night will undoubtedly inform the brigade's strategy as they progress through their JRTC rotation.



As the 41st IBCT progresses through the force-on-force portion of their training, the experience gained by Task Force Guardian serves as a crucial foundation. The coming days will further challenge and refine the brigade's capabilities, but this intensive training at JRTC has a specific purpose beyond general readiness. It is tailored to prepare Task Force elements for their upcoming overseas deployments to United Nations missions in Kosovo and the Sinai Peninsula.



These real-world peacekeeping operations will require the adaptability, resilience, and tactical proficiency that JRTC is designed to instill. As they face the simulated challenges presented by the Geronimo force, the Soldiers of the 41st IBCT are not just training for hypothetical scenarios – they are actively preparing for the vital roles they will soon play in maintaining international peace and security in the Balkans and the Middle East.