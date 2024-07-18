Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian Leads 41st IBCT's First Engagement at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, commander of Task Force Guardian, conducts an after-action review with his staff on July 21, 2024, at Tactical Assembly Area Jungleer, Fort Johnson, La. The review follows Task Force Guardian's first night of engagement with opposition forces during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, preparing the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team for upcoming overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8542050
    VIRIN: 240721-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 8640x4864
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    41st IBCT
    Geronimo
    ORARNG
    1-186 IN BN
    2-162 IN BN
    JRTC-2409

