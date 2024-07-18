Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, commander of Task Force Guardian, conducts an after-action review with his staff on July 21, 2024, at Tactical Assembly Area Jungleer, Fort Johnson, La. The review follows Task Force Guardian's first night of engagement with opposition forces during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, preparing the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team for upcoming overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:57 Photo ID: 8542050 VIRIN: 240721-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 8640x4864 Size: 11.72 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Guardian Leads 41st IBCT's First Engagement at JRTC, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.