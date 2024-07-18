CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Seventeen thousand Okinawa residents and service members attended Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster July 6-7.
The two-day event welcomed local residents and military families with food, live music, games, and a static display put on by Marines of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.
Lance Cpl. Trevor Stack, a motor transportation operator with 3rd LSB, 3rd MLG, was working the display, showing the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to the festival attendees.
“The locals are friendly and liked taking photos with us,” said Stack. “When they share the photos online they show that we want to keep our friendship growing,”
Some of the entertainment that spanned the two day event included traditional Okinawan dances and music, performances from local bands, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and Fireworks on Saturday.
A designated Fun Land for children included zip-lining, bouncy houses, and more.
Stack, a native of Texas, explained how much he enjoyed the experience of seeing the traditional Okinawan dances and having the opportunity to see what type of music locals listen to and enjoy.
“I can’t wait to go to the next Foster Fest,” said Stack. “I enjoy working these events to help the relationship with the locals.”
The next Marine Corps Community Services festival is Camp Kinser Festival September 6-7.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 02:01
|Story ID:
|476691
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local communities, military members gather for Camp Foster Festival | 2024, by LCpl Skylia Waters-Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.