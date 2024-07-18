Local communities, military members gather for Camp Foster Festival | 2024

Photo By Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michel Morocho, left, and Lance Cpl. Takenya Yazzie, both...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michel Morocho, left, and Lance Cpl. Takenya Yazzie, both motor transport operators with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo with a festival attendee on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted this open gate event to bring local residents and Status of Forces Agreement members together during the Fourth of July weekend. The festival featured live entertainment, food trucks, and a multitude of activities. Morocho is a native of New York and Yazzie is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Seventeen thousand Okinawa residents and service members attended Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster July 6-7.

The two-day event welcomed local residents and military families with food, live music, games, and a static display put on by Marines of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

Lance Cpl. Trevor Stack, a motor transportation operator with 3rd LSB, 3rd MLG, was working the display, showing the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to the festival attendees.

“The locals are friendly and liked taking photos with us,” said Stack. “When they share the photos online they show that we want to keep our friendship growing,”

Some of the entertainment that spanned the two day event included traditional Okinawan dances and music, performances from local bands, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and Fireworks on Saturday.

A designated Fun Land for children included zip-lining, bouncy houses, and more.

Stack, a native of Texas, explained how much he enjoyed the experience of seeing the traditional Okinawan dances and having the opportunity to see what type of music locals listen to and enjoy.

“I can’t wait to go to the next Foster Fest,” said Stack. “I enjoy working these events to help the relationship with the locals.”

The next Marine Corps Community Services festival is Camp Kinser Festival September 6-7.