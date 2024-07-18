Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local communities, military members gather for Camp Foster Festival | 2024

    Camp Foster Festival 2024

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michel Morocho, left, and Lance Cpl. Takenya Yazzie, both...... read more read more

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Seventeen thousand Okinawa residents and service members attended Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster July 6-7.
    The two-day event welcomed local residents and military families with food, live music, games, and a static display put on by Marines of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.
    Lance Cpl. Trevor Stack, a motor transportation operator with 3rd LSB, 3rd MLG, was working the display, showing the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to the festival attendees.
    “The locals are friendly and liked taking photos with us,” said Stack. “When they share the photos online they show that we want to keep our friendship growing,”
    Some of the entertainment that spanned the two day event included traditional Okinawan dances and music, performances from local bands, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and Fireworks on Saturday.
    A designated Fun Land for children included zip-lining, bouncy houses, and more.
    Stack, a native of Texas, explained how much he enjoyed the experience of seeing the traditional Okinawan dances and having the opportunity to see what type of music locals listen to and enjoy.
    “I can’t wait to go to the next Foster Fest,” said Stack. “I enjoy working these events to help the relationship with the locals.”
    The next Marine Corps Community Services festival is Camp Kinser Festival September 6-7.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 02:01
    Story ID: 476691
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local communities, military members gather for Camp Foster Festival | 2024, by LCpl Skylia Waters-Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Camp Foster Festival 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    Marines
    Foster Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download