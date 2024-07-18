Outgoing USAG FT Hamilton commander reflects on leadership role at the only active-duty Army base in NYC

Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Brian Jacobs, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Brian Jacobs, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, speaks during the garrison's annual Salute to Ships event on May 22, officially marking the start of Fleet Week in New York City. Jacobs highlights several memorable experiences that underscore Fort Hamilton's role in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

When Col. Brian Jacobs assumed command of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in 2022, he approached his role with a focus on being "of value" to the organization and its people.



"I didn't have a list of bucket list goals as commander," Jacobs said. "I came in saying, how can I be the best value to the organization?"



During his leadership, Jacobs prioritized addressing the needs of his team, particularly in the wake of personal losses within the community.



"People were hurting. We had lost a lot of family members in our community," he explained.



This led to initiatives aimed at spiritual and physical rejuvenation for garrison members, including organized "on-sites" to help the team reset and refuel.



Jacobs also focused on revitalizing partnerships with city agencies and local officials such as Con Edison, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Education, and the Administration of Children's Services.



"These organizations are so important to the city, but equally important to our organization and our garrison, who depends on them almost solely for some of these services and partnerships," Jacobs said.



These partnerships proved invaluable during challenging times, including a situation involving misinformation about the migrant crisis.



"We were able to catch those stories because of our relationship with New York City Council Member Justin Brannan, and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, and others who called us first to get clarification," Jacobs said, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong ties with local leaders.



The colonel highlighted several memorable experiences that underscored Fort Hamilton's role in the community. He pointed to the resurgence of Fleet Week, which he described as "reminiscent of what I remember seeing pictures of and videos of even before I became the Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander."



Jacobs also emphasized the significance of the annual 9/11 commemoration and ongoing efforts to maintain the garrison's appearance as "The Face of America's Army in New York City."



Jacobs spoke passionately about the unique opportunities and challenges of commanding in such a diverse city.



The richness, the diversity of the city, religious diversity, cultural diversity... it's just beautiful," he said. "The world is like five blocks from here."



He noted how this diversity enhances appreciation for different perspectives and ways of thinking, which he considers essential in today's interconnected world.



As he prepares for his next assignment as Chief of Staff of the 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jacobs offered advice to his successor, Col. Misty Cantwell.



"Have fun. Enjoy this very humbling experience of command," he said, emphasizing the rarity and significance of such a leadership opportunity. "Most of us that serve as officers in the Army, if you're lucky, you may command once, very few command twice, and very, very few command three times."



Reflecting on his final Army command, Jacobs expressed deep appreciation for the experience.



"To serve here as an Army leader is really, really special," he said. "I never took any days for granted."



Looking ahead, Jacobs plans to serve one more year before likely retiring in Washington, D.C. He views his upcoming role at Fort Bliss as an opportunity to continue serving under respected leadership while preparing for the next chapter of his life.



As Jacobs departs, he leaves behind a legacy of strengthened community ties and a reinvigorated garrison, ready to face the unique challenges and opportunities that come with being the Army's presence in the heart of New York City.



His tenure at Fort Hamilton stands as a testament to the power of engaged leadership and the importance of fostering strong relationships between military installations and their surrounding communities.