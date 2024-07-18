Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | ROTA, Spain- Command Master Chief Frank Garza joined Petty Officer 1st Class Jason...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | ROTA, Spain- Command Master Chief Frank Garza joined Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kutlzer on the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) to present a coin of recognition on behalf of the Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota for selection as Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. This selection entailed a highly competitive process that focuses on the individual’s technical competence, leadership, and overall contributions to the Navy’s mission. (Photo by Cmdr. Robert Kimberling / Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain - The Chief, Bureau of Medicine, and Surgery (BUMED) recently recognized Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Jason S. Kutzler, as the Navy Medicine Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year (IDCOY) for June 2024.



The IDCOY award is a highly competitive achievement that recognizes IDC’s who go above and beyond the requirements of their duty. The selection board examined Kutzer’s technical competence, leadership, well-rounded performance as a Sailor, and his overall contribution to the Navy’s mission and beyond. Kutzler’s recognition acknowledges both his leadership acumen and the outstanding patient care he provides to active-duty personnel serving onboard Naval Station Rota and those assigned to Destroyer Squadron 60 assets which include the Rota homeported Arleigh Burke Destroyers (DDGs).



“HM1 Kutzler is someone who exemplifies the highest standards of medical care, leadership, and dedication to duty. We are proud to have a leader paving the way for others to emulate in a highly undermanned field,” said NMRTC Rota Command Master Chief Frank Garza.



In the high-stakes environment of military medicine, the role of an Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) is crucial. An IDC is a highly trained and versatile medical professional within the U.S. Navy who provides comprehensive medical care in environments where access to a physician is limited or unavailable.



Kutzler is assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command’s (NMRTC) Rota’s Medical Homeport Clinic; however, due to necessity and urgency he was requested by name to a senior level IDC billet aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84).



With 12 years of service, Kutzler’s journey initially started with a desire to advance his education as an x-ray technician. Growing up in a small town outside of San Diego County, the military was an option that gave him the opportunity to obtain an advanced certification and travel the world. Kutzler successfully graduated from IDC school in 2018 and continued with his first duty station as an IDC with the Seabees in Gulfport, MS. It was here that Kutzler gained a deep passion for the IDC culture of responsibility, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of fellow service members. "I love being an IDC and the opportunity to deliver care as a provider. My first physician supervisor was truly amazing and helpful with instilling good clinical practices that are made evident today," stated Kutzler.



Capt. William Scouten, NMRTC Rota’s commanding officer congratulated Kutzler on his achievement, “In my mind, your recognition was an easy decision. Thank you for everything that you do for the hospital and for the operational forces. Your willingness to help and your solid professionalism are seen and respected by all at the command. Thank you for being a role model for our youngest Sailors. You are leaving a legacy!”



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.