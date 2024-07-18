ROTA, Spain- Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kutlzer was congratulated by his Chain of Command aboard the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) for selection as Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. This selection entailed a highly competitive process that focuses on the individual’s technical competence, leadership, and overall contributions to the Navy’s mission. (Photo by Cmdr. Robert Kimberling / Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
This work, Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness
Hospital Corpsman