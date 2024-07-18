Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    ROTA, Spain- Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kutlzer was congratulated by his Chain of Command aboard the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) for selection as Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. This selection entailed a highly competitive process that focuses on the individual’s technical competence, leadership, and overall contributions to the Navy’s mission. (Photo by Cmdr. Robert Kimberling / Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 13:03
    Photo ID: 8540371
    VIRIN: 240607-N-FT324-2706
    Resolution: 1450x1087
    Size: 248.53 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness
    Navy Medicine’s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine&rsquo;s Senior Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year Fosters Operational Readiness and Warfighter Wellness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hospital Corpsman

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Culture of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download