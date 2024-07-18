First TR-3 F-35 arrives in Alabama.

The very first F-35 with the newest Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) software arrived from Fort Worth, Texas Lockheed Martin to Dannelly Field, Alabama on July 19, 2024.



"We weren’t expecting to receive more jets until the end of the year, but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.” said Col. Christopher Germann, 187th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “With the additional aircraft, we can provide the maximum amount of training to continue to be proficient and effective with these jets. The overall result will be increased flying hours for our pilots and hands on experience for our maintainers.”



Over the next few months, the unit will have completed two major F-35 support facilities that will include the supply building and simulator building. The 187th Fighter Wing will continue to prepare, train and equip mission ready Airmen optimized for Great Power Competition.

