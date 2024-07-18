Nutrition and Dietitian classes/appointments at NHB explained

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Shape Up to Ship Out…With Naval Hospital Bremerton’s SHIPSHAPE 6 Week Program, the...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Shape Up to Ship Out…With Naval Hospital Bremerton’s SHIPSHAPE 6 Week Program, the Navy’s official weight management program for active duty. The program focuses on the importance of featuring fruits, grains, vegetables, and protein in essential daily, balanced nutritional needs. Held on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in NHB, Room 1401 and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Bangor, also for active-duty personnel only. Self-referrals are accepted. Those interested in enrolling in ShipShape are encouraged to contact NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness, 360-475-5588, to be scheduled into the next session. There are also other available classes such as MOVE Weight Management Program, Heart Healthy Living, Prevent Diabetes and Self-Care Skills for the Person with Diabetes. NHB Nutrition classes - Intro to Nutrition, Pre-natal Nutrition and Weight Loss Class Series - may be enrolled via the command dietitian, 360-475-5566 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

If that old adage rings true, ‘we are what we eat,’ Naval Hospital Bremerton’s registered dietitian, along with Health Promotion and Wellness department, can help all those in need with their food habits, choices and behaviors.



Here’s what you need to know.



A referral is needed from primary care managers to schedule an appointment with Lt. Randy Le, registered dietitian and NHB’s food service officer, who may be reached at 360-475-5566 or via email at randy.t.le2.mil@health.mil



Nutrition appointments are available for all eligible active duty, activated reservists, retirees, and their dependents, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Nutritionist services are available at NHB include face-to-face or virtual one-on-one nutrition education assessments, as well as nutrition education classes, such as Intro to Nutrition, Pre-natal, and Weight Loss Clinic Nutrition Classes.



There are also Health Promotion and Wellness Classes which can be scheduled by calling Health Promotion, 360-475-5588.



Nutrition Classes:



Intro to Nutrition class: Held on first, second, and fourth Wednesday of each month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This class is specifically tailored towards educating patients on implementing healthy lifestyle changes by focusing on preventive measures to improve and maintain a healthy quality of life.



Pre-natal Nutrition: Held as needed, based on provider availability and number of pertinent nutrition-related referrals.



Weight Loss Class Series: Held on the third Wednesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This is a series of four classes specifically tailored towards educating patients on weight loss.



Health Promotion Classes, held in Room 1401D [unless otherwise indicated]



SHIPSHAPE 6 Week Program: The Navy’s official weight management program for active duty. Held on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in NHB, Room 1401 and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Bangor for active duty personnel only. Self-referrals are accepted.



MOVE Weight Management Program: This nation-wide VA program is a comprehensive 16-week lifestyle weight management intervention for active duty, veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Offered virtually on varying dates and times. Please call Cheryl Hansen, health educator, 360-475-5212, to learn more or sign up for the program.



Heart Healthy Living: This class focuses on understanding your personal risk for heart disease along with lifestyle changes to help reduce risk. The class is held 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on the second Monday of the month.



Prevent Diabetes: This class focuses on lifestyle changes to help prevent or delay onset of diabetes. It is geared towards both those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes and those who have a strong family history of diabetes. The class takes place 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.



Self-Care Skills for the Person with Diabetes: This is a two-part class which helps patients with diabetes learn how to manage the disease and reduce health risks. This class is held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first and second Monday of the month.



For those arriving for a Nutrition appointment or class and Health Promotion and Wellness is not open, please report to Room 1301 - Food Service Office - and request Lt. Le for assistance. Patients may also call (360) 475-5566 if needing to request an appointment regarding a nutrition referral.



To enroll in Health Promotion and Wellness classes, contact, 360-475-5588. For those using the virtual option, you will receive an email prior to class to test connectivity and can enter the virtual classroom 15 minutes prior to the session starting.



When asked why someone should consider seeking nutrition consultation from a dietitian, Le replied, “Someone should consider if they are actively looking for ways to be proactive in making healthy lifestyle changes.”



Le noted that topics of discussion include weight management, diabetes, eating disorders, malnutrition, performance, gastrointestinal issues, hypertension, high cholesterol, and food allergies/intolerances.



“Nutrition services are offered to patients throughout all stages of life: pregnancy, infancy, pediatric, adulthood, and elderly,” said Le.