Singapore, Thailand and U.S. Navies commence CARAT Thailand 2024

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | 240718-N-JT705-1008 240718-N-JT705-1001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 18, 2024) Members...... read more read more Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | 240718-N-JT705-1008 240718-N-JT705-1001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 18, 2024) Members from the United States Navy, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Singapore Navy stand at attention during the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024, Sattahip, Thailand, July 18, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran) see less | View Image Page

SATTAHIP, Thailand (July 18, 2024) – The Royal Thai Navy (RTN), Royal Singapore Navy (RSN), and U.S. Navy began exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, July 18, 2024.



"When like-minded navies cooperate and work together multi-laterally, together we have an outsized impact on regional security, stability, and prosperity,” said Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “This partnership between the U.S., Thai, and Singaporean navies is a model for regional cooperation in a time and place where what happens in the maritime domain has great impact on all nations.”



CARAT Thailand is a trilateral maritime exercise taking place ashore in Sattahip and at sea in the Gulf of Thailand. The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter will operate at sea with the RTN frigates HTMS Taksin (FFG 422), HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471), HTMS Chakri Naruebet (FFG 911), and RSN RSS Valiant (91).



"The combined exercise with the allied forces is a good opportunity for us all to exchange experience in terms of tactics and techniques and to learn to use sophisticated weaponry systems,” said Adm. Adung Phan-iam, head of the Royal Thai Navy delegation, addressing participating units. “I hope you will demonstrate your own potential as well as the overall efficiency of your unit to the fullest capacity to prepare for the uncertain future global situations."



The three nations’ at-sea training will include anti-submarine warfare, air defense exercises, and surface action group coordination. Visit, board, search and seizure, mine countermeasures, and search and rescue training events will also be incorporated into this year’s events.



“This exercise continues to demonstrate the depth of U.S.-Thai cooperation, evolving in complexity to enhance our navies’ operational capabilities and tactical readiness in response to emerging challenges,” said Capt. Sean Lewis, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “As America’s longstanding treaty ally in Southeast Asia, Thailand exemplifies our enduring commitment to like-minded allies and partners. With Singapore joining this year, CARAT underscores our dedication to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring regional peace, prosperity, and stability.”



CARAT Thailand’s shore phase will consist of relationship building events including a sports day, community service activities, and a series of public performances and exchanges between the U.S. and Thai navy bands. Classroom subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) and practical education will also be held on topics that include Women, Peace and Security (WPS), medicine and explosive ordnance disposal.



CARAT Thailand is designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.



This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-END-