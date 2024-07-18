CV-22 flight operations resume at Yokota

Units assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing stationed on Yokota Air Base, Japan, resumed CV-22 flight operations on July 2, 2024.



Following the March 8, 2024, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) flight bulletin returning the V-22 Osprey to operation with safety controls in place, Air Force Special Operations Command implemented a multi-phased approach to ensure aircrew, maintainers and aircraft were ready to resume flight operations.



The decision to return the V-22 Osprey to flight operations was informed by a meticulous and data-driven approach. Maintenance and procedural mitigation controls have been developed to facilitate the safe return to flight.



“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety of the men and women who operate our aircraft and the safety of our community both on base and in Japan,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, 21st Special Operations Squadron commander. “These safety mitigation measures have been taken seriously, and we would not fly this aircraft without full confidence in the measures, the maintenance professionals implementing them, and the skilled professionals who fly it.”



The CV-22 community continues to ensure they are adhering to the highest standards of readiness for both the aircrew and support personnel. During the grounding bulletin, and when preparing to return to flight, communities maintained their proficiency through rigorous simulator training sessions, focusing on both routine operations and emergency scenarios.



Additionally, they engaged in comprehensive technical training that covered the latest updates, maintenance practices, and safety protocols related to the CV-22. This training ensures all personnel remain proficient, prepared, and confident as they return to flight.



With the combination of speed, range and vertical lift, the CV-22 plays an integral role in supporting our Nation’s defense and returning these assets to flight is critical to upholding U.S. obligations under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The NAVAIR-led V-22 Joint Program Office continuously monitors data and trends from all platforms to ensure they are providing service members with the safest, most reliable aircraft possible.



For additional information, please contact afsoc.pa.org@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 20:40 Story ID: 476578 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CV-22 flight operations resume at Yokota, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.