    USS Manchester Port Visit to Puerto Princesa

    PHILIPPINES

    06.29.2024

    Story by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) pulled into Puerto Princesa after conducting a routine patrol in the region.

    The strong relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Republic of the Philippines is a key component of the Navy’s effort to maintain a forward presence throughout U.S. 7th Fleet.

    The planned port visit directly supports USS Manchester’s continued deployment as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    “Our time in Puerto Princesa afforded the opportunity to re-supply, rest after a busy period at sea, and most importantly, strengthen the critical connection between the U.S. Navy and an important ally,” said Cmdr. Matthew Farrell, Commanding Officer, USS Manchester.

    Sailors aboard USS Manchester appreciated the opportunity to experience Filipino culture, particularly Sailors with families from the Philippines.

    “After being at sea for three weeks, it’s been nice to return to the Philippines for some liberty. This also gave me time to see extended family I haven’t had the chance to see for six years.” said MNSN Joseph Cumento, USS Manchester.

    Manchester, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 03:41
    Location: PH
    Routine Patrol
    Port Visit
    USS Manchester
    LCS 14

