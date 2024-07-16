BASOPS LN employee demonstrates expertise that host nation workforce brings to Army

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jasmin Müller, a host nation employee with the Base Support Operations Transportation...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jasmin Müller, a host nation employee with the Base Support Operations Transportation Division, examines the paperwork for an outbound transportation shipment at her office. The wealth of experience and expertise within the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s host nation workforce is staggering, and Müller is one of many local national employees who consistently demonstrate extraordinary competencies. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The wealth of experience and expertise within the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s host nation workforce is staggering, and Jasmin Müller is one of many local national employees who consistently demonstrate extraordinary competencies.



When she accepted a job offer with the 405th AFSB’s Base Support Operations Transportation Division more than a couple of years ago, she brought with her an extensive base of knowledge and experience gained while working for a major worldwide moving company.



Now serving as a transportation assistant in BASOPS Transportation on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Müller worked for over four years at one of the biggest international commercial transportation service providers in the world. When she started working directly for the U.S. Army in March of 2022, it was obvious just how knowledgably she really is.



“I love what I do, and I believe I’m good at it,” said Müller, “but not every shipment is easy, and I like a good challenge.”



The 39-year-old resident of Obernheim-Kirchenarnbach, just south of Landstuhl, said she’s responsible for the Army communities of Ansbach, Garmisch and Hohenfels. Between Müller and her coworkers, they cover all the Army garrisons and communities across Europe.



As a transportation assistant in BASOPS, Müller works with the transportation counselors at the various Army communities she’s responsible for as well as the transportation service providers. She said she gets the bookings from the counselors and ensures the funding information is correct and the orders are valid before she awards the shipment to a transportation service provider.



“Wherever the servicemember is going to – they’re not always going back to CONUS [Continental United States] – after meeting or speaking with the servicemember, the transportation counselor sends me all the paperwork. I check the paperwork to make sure everything is correct,” she said.



“We can’t book a shipment with incorrect funding or other errors,” said Müller. “When everything is correct, I award the shipment to the TSP.”



Once the shipment is awarded to the TSP, they provide this to one of the agents, and that agent contacts the servicemember to arrange pickup dates for their household goods shipment, she said. If that process seems simple, it can get more complicated.



“We are not only booking the shipments. Let’s say they need a preapproval, like an extra crate for a motorcycle,” Müller said. “We have to check the measurements, the weight allowance, refer to the regulations, if needed, and decide what we can approve and what we cannot approve.”



When Müller isn’t helping to manage worldwide transportation support operations for multiple Army garrisons and communities across Europe, as a single mother of a highly energetic 16-year-old daughter she said life keeps her busy.



“The peace and quite calms me down, though, so I like to be outside enjoying nature or doing some hiking. I like to do things with my family and my friends. Of course, vacations and trying different foods and such – I like the simple things in life, really,” she said.



And when she’s not outside or enjoying the simple things in life, Müller is busy using her wealth of experience and expertise to benefit BASOPS Transportation and ultimately servicemembers and their families.



“I really love what I’m doing. I think you’ll see me for years to come in the transportation family. I don’t know if I’ll stay in outbound or if I’ll work somewhere else in the transportation world, but I’m happy where I’m at,” she said.



With its Consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office and European Official Travel Branch, BASOPS Transportation is a field operating activity under the 405th AFSB, providing back-office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control disciplinary actions for U.S. military communities in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and more.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.