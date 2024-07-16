Fleet and Family Support Program Celebrates 45 Years

Photo By John Belanger | 240716-N-HO058-1002 WASHINGTON (July 16, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations...... read more read more Photo By John Belanger | 240716-N-HO058-1002 WASHINGTON (July 16, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice Adm. Scott Gray, right; director of CNIC’s Fleet and Family Readiness, Leslie Gould, center; and deputy director of Family Readiness WK Jones cut a cake for the 45th anniversary celebration of the Fleet and Family Support Program. On July 16, 1979, the first Navy Family Service Center opened in Norfolk. There are now 81 Fleet and Family Support Centers located worldwide with services available in person at the installation, online, and via mobile application. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Belanger/Released) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP) celebrated 45 years of service to Sailors and their families at a ceremony held at CNIC headquarters on the Washington Navy Yard, July 16.



Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, Leslie Gould, director, Fleet and Family Readiness, WK Jones, deputy director, Fleet and Family Support Program, and personnel from CNIC headquarters gathered to mark the day.



The idea for the Navy Family Service Center (FSC) grew out of the Family Awareness Conference held in Norfolk in November 1978. It became evident that a greater effort was needed to meet the needs of the Navy family. A task force was set up to explore how to meet this commitment to families under the leadership of Rear Adm. Richard E. Nicholson. The concept of a centralized family location was developed, which was then quickly implemented with the opening of the Navy’s first Family Service Center in July 1979.



A Navy captain, chaplain, seven active-duty personnel, 10 civilian employees and a local ombudsman chairperson staffed the first FSC. They provided 24-hour information and referral services, and assisted with casework follow-up, financial counseling, child welfare liaison, relocation information, special assistance and family enrichment. The center also worked closely with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, American Red Cross, Ombudsmen, Navy Wives Organizations and commands.



“We set out from the beginning to provide proactive and educational programs that kept Sailors and families healthy and strong,” said Dr. Ann O’Keefe in 2019. “People thought it (FSC) would be just another flash in the pan. They said, ‘why should I get involved? It will just go away.’”



O’Keefe was the first program director when the first center opened its doors in Norfolk, Va. Unfortunately, Ms. O’Keefe passed away at age of 86 on 18 Aug. 2021 in Gainesville, Va.



Over the next decade, other areas of support programs were added. The staff transformed to a diverse mix of full-time appropriated funds civilian personnel, non-appropriated funds civilians and contract employees.



In 2001, the name changed from Navy Family Service Center to Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) to emphasize that the center was to support the Sailor and the family. In 2002, FFSC incorporated a new lighthouse logo and theme line: “Meeting Your Needs, At Home, At Sea.” The new logo was designed to give the centers a uniform identity at naval bases around the globe. The lighthouse logo is still a beacon to the doors of centers worldwide.



Today, the Fleet and Family Support Program continues to deliver the best services at the right time in the right place.



“I couldn’t be prouder of what the Fleet and Family Support Program has accomplished in the past five years, let alone the last 45 years. Our centers continue to serve our Navy families and are staffed with the finest professionals to help strengthen the resiliency of our Sailors and their families,” said Shauna Turner, director, Fleet and Family Support Program.



