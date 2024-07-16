Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th anniversary celebration of the Fleet and Family Support Program [Image 1 of 2]

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by John Belanger 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    240716-N-HO058-1001 WASHINGTON (July 16, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Vice Adm. Scott Gray and CNIC staff celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Fleet and Family Support Program. On July 16, 1979, the first Navy Family Service Center opened in Norfolk. There are now 81 Fleet and Family Support Centers located worldwide with services available in person at the installation, online, and via mobile application. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Belanger/Released)

    CNIC
    installation
    Fleet and Family
    45th anniversary
    FFSP

