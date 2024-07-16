45th anniversary celebration of the Fleet and Family Support Program

240716-N-HO058-1001 WASHINGTON (July 16, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Vice Adm. Scott Gray and CNIC staff celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Fleet and Family Support Program. On July 16, 1979, the first Navy Family Service Center opened in Norfolk. There are now 81 Fleet and Family Support Centers located worldwide with services available in person at the installation, online, and via mobile application. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Belanger/Released)

