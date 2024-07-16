USS Bulkeley Aids in Rescue of Vessel in Distress

Sailors from USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 79) provided life-saving assistance to an adrift vessel on July 16, during routine operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

A helicopter from HSM 79, conducting routine flight operations from Bulkeley spotted people indicating distress onboard a dead-in-the-water vessel, and reported the adrift vessel back to the destroyer.



Bulkeley, in coordination with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center, requested a nearby merchant, the Motor Vessel Seaways Sabine to approach the vessel and provide assistance. The Seaways Sabine found 31 personnel onboard a vessel that had been adrift for days, and found three people who needed medical attention.



The Bulkeley’s Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat delivered Bulkeley’s Corpsmen to the Seaways Sabine to provide medical assistance to the three unresponsive personnel. Unfortunately, the medical team was not able to save one of the patients despite an extended period of CPR. The two other patients in need of medical assistance are in a stable condition, and are being transported to the nearest suitable port by the Seaways Sabine.



“In times of crisis, the United States Navy is there to respond and assist whenever possible,” said Cmdr. Arturo Trejo, commanding officer of USS Bulkeley. “I want to thank our crew aboard and the crew aboard Seaways Sabine for their quick action and teamwork in assisting those during a time of need. This incident, while unfortunate, underscores our Navy’s ability to respond to those in need and showcases the readiness and capabilities of our team.”



Motor Vessel Seaways Sabine will be taking the rescued personnel to Port Sidi Kurayr, Egypt for further assistance.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

