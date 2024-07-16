Shoppers Can Score Twice the Savings During Sales Tax Holidays at Exchange Stores

DALLAS – Military families can prepare for the back-to-school shopping season with double the savings on back-to-school essentials at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores during their state’s sales tax holiday.



During states’ tax-free holidays beginning July 19, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer is giving military shoppers an added discount equal to their local sales tax rate in addition to the military exclusive, tax-free benefit.



“Military shoppers select the Exchange for its exclusive savings and added value, and the Exchange is all in to support families prepare to return to classrooms and campus,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Tax-free holiday weekends are a great time for families to shop the Exchange and score double the savings on items their students need to start the school year off right.”



Shoppers in 18 states can participate in the deal at PXs and BXs during their tax-free weekend. State sales tax holidays begin July 19-21 in Alabama. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with Common Access Card can shop too. Veterans can find out more at https://aafes.media/vets. DoD civilians learn more at https://aafes.media/cacbenefits.



Military shoppers give back to military installations when shopping the Exchange. 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in the military community, including support for on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $3.7 billion to these critical programs.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



