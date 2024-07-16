How Military and Family Life Counselors Support NAS Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (July 17, 2023) – Human connection is vitally important to the human psyche, so to help build a strong environment of connectedness and social support for all service members and families, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella units gained new Military and Family Life Counselors (MFLCs) throughout the installation, this year.



"Our military and family life counseling program is designed to support Sailors and their families through the unique challenges of military life, ensuring they have the resources and guidance needed to thrive both personally and professionally," said NAS Sigonella’s Navy Career Counselor, Chief Navy Career Counselor Tim Puzan, from Talofofo, Guam.



Military and Family Life Counselors are Department of Defense (DoD)-approved, third-party counselors who provide free and confidential, non-medical counseling to all military personnel and their dependents. The MFLC program parallels other mental health resources available to service members; however, MFLC counseling is non-medical, and records of conversations are not kept. The services are confidential unless a client plans to harm themselves or others or commit an illegal activity, which requires mandatory reporting.



Many MFLCs have masters or doctorate-level training and most are licensed to provide mental health counseling.



“Having MFLCs available to support our service members and families has improved both morale and quality of life here,” said NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Randy Dickerson. ” We are grateful to be able to provide another support resource to anyone who may need it, because sometimes, being in the military and being a spouse or child of a military member can feel incredibly isolating, especially overseas, so having the chance to be heard can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”



Service members and their families can speak with an MFLC in a one-on-one or group setting about service-related challenges, such as deployment, stress management, moving preparations, and changing duty stations; or life-related challenges, like relationships and problems at work, or grieving the loss of a loved one or friend.



There are four MFLCs currently serving the Sigonella community. Denise is the adult program MFLC, and Hannah is the Child and Youth Program/School-Aged Care MFLC.

MFLCs for school-aged children do not start until the beginning of the school year, and Clare and Laura Leigh are the NAS Sigonella school’s MFLCs.



MFLCs can meet service members and families anywhere that isn’t a private residence, including vehicles. The adult program MFLC also has an office at both NAS Sigonella barracks.



To schedule a meeting with the adult program MFLC, or for more information, call 314-624-2860, or +39 331-451-8050.



To reach a child program MFLC, the CDC at +39-349-518-4087; Middle and High School at +39-349-513-8411; and the Elementary School at +39-347-405-0244.



Improving connections, supportive relationships, and open communication may not be the only benefits of receiving counseling, but can also help a person resolve issues when they are small and guard against suicidal ideation.



In addition to the MFLCs, mental health services at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, and Tricare, other support resources include Chaplains, Military OneSource, and The Veterans and Military Crisis Line, which offers free and confidential help 24 hours a day, seven days a week through chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat) or by calling 00800-1273-8255 or DSN 118 OCONUS. To reach the Crisis Line INCONUS: Dial 988 and press one, or reach through text at 838255.

NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 05:10 Story ID: 476395 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: TALOFOFO, GU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How Military and Family Life Counselors Support NAS Sigonella, by PO2 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.