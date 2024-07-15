Beverly Sentinel 24-2: 8th Security Forces Squadron prepares to defend the base

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack’s three missions are to Defend the Base, Accept Follow-on Forces and Take the Fight North. The primary force behind the ‘Defend the Base’ pillar are the men and women of the 8th Security Forces Squadron.

During exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2, 8th SFS Defenders spent a week honing their skills through different training and simulated scenarios.



“We are refreshing our warfighting capabilities that we don’t use on a day-to-day basis,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Rodriguez, 8th SFS training section chief. “This is the perfect chance to hone our skills in base and ground defense once again.”



Rodriguez stated their focus during Bev Sent 24-2 is on ground defense postures and base defense tactics, like how to ‘pie’ a corner. This is a technique used for clearing a space around a corner using incremental movements to optimize how much someone can see while keeping themselves out of sight.



Defense training included weapon familiarization, weapon manipulation drills, tactical combat casualty care classes, small unit tactics and the ability to survive and operate (ATSO) lessons.



“We need to be ready and be lethal,” said Rodriguez. “To do that, we have to train. Our near-peer adversaries are not going to take it easy on us so we have to be at the ready at all times.”

