USNS BURLINGTON ARRIVES IN LIMÓN, COSTA RICA, FOR CONTINUING PROMISE 2024 DEPLOYMENT

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024) Ship's Third Mate William Trager, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), communicates with port operations personnel during the ship's arrival in Limón, Costa Rica for Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024) - USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), an expeditionary fast transport ship, arrived in Limon, Costa Rica, July 16, 2024 as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024.



Continuing Promise 2024, now in its 14th year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations.



“We will continue to work with our partners to share knowledge and training as well as provide aid and care at every mission stop,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024.



This year marks the fifth visit to Costa Rica since 2007, and the first for Burlington. In previous visits, U.S. military medical professionals worked with local medical professionals to provide care to over 18,000 Costa Ricans, as well as fill over 10,000 prescriptions.



This year, more than 25 U.S. Navy medical professionals will work with local practitioners in Limón, offering dental screenings and treatment, repairing equipment, and giving basic medical evaluations.



“Our goal is to provide the local community with the opportunity to receive treatment from a variety of health care services,” said Lt. Jeremy Lucas, Continuing Promise 2024 Assistant Medical Officer-in-Charge.



A veterinary team from the U.S. Army will help at five clinics across Limón Province. Ten U.S. Navy engineering professionals, known as Seabees, will help repair a roof at Colegio de Limón Diurno.



“While helping the community around us, we are able to represent the United States as a whole and make our relations with other countries closer,” says U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Chase Park, assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion One.



U.S. Fleet Forces’ band, “Uncharted Waters,” will perform five concerts for the community during the visit. The concerts will be on Wednesday, July 17 at Escuela Tomás Guardia; Thursday, July 18 at Colegio Técnico Profesional de Limón; Friday, July 19 at Escuela de Moín; Saturday, July 20 at Casa de la Cultura; and Monday, July 22 at Colegio de Limón Diurno.



Continuing Promise 2024 also includes Women, Peace, and Security seminars to discuss gender-based violence and share experiences. There will also be training events on humanitarian assistance and disaster response provided by U.S. Department of Defense professionals.



The mission began in Kingston, Jamaica, where the ship delivered over $80,000 in medical and hurricane relief supplies on behalf of several NGOs.



USNS Burlington will depart Limón on July 24 to proceed to the mission’s upcoming scheduled visits in Honduras, Colombia, and Panama.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces leading to greater unity, security and stability. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT, and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.