    USNS Burlington Arrive in Limón, Costa RIca

    COSTA RICA

    07.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240716-N-NS135-1038
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024)— USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, moors to the pier in Limón, Costa Rica, July 16, as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, now in its 14th year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930779
    VIRIN: 240716-N-NS135-1038
    Filename: DOD_110444810
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CR

    This work, USNS Burlington Arrive in Limón, Costa RIca, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

