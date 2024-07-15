240716-N-NS135-1038
LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024)— USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, moors to the pier in Limón, Costa Rica, July 16, as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, now in its 14th year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930779
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-NS135-1038
|Filename:
|DOD_110444810
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Burlington Arrive in Limón, Costa RIca, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.