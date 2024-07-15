USNS Burlington Arrive in Limón, Costa RIca

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240716-N-NS135-1038

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024)— USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, moors to the pier in Limón, Costa Rica, July 16, as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, now in its 14th year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)