WCAP Soldier-Athletes ready to show some mettle in Paris

Photo By Stephen Warns | 1st. Lt. Sam Sullivan runs upfield during the U.S. Women's Rugby 7s team's gold medal...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Warns | 1st. Lt. Sam Sullivan runs upfield during the U.S. Women's Rugby 7s team's gold medal match against Canada on Nov. 4 in the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Sullivan helped the U.S. team win the gold medal. (US Army WCAP photo by Maj. Nate Garcia) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program presents unique opportunities for elite Soldier-Athletes to achieve their Olympic dreams.



Starting July 26 and ending Sept. 8, five of WCAP’s best Soldier-Athletes will go for the gold in the Summer Games and Paralympics.



Here are the WCAP Soldier-Athletes who will be competing in Paris:



CPT Sam Sullivan

Women’s Rugby Sevens

Dates competing: July 28-29 in pool play.



Deep down, Sullivan said she knew she would one day realize her dream as an Olympian.



“I would say 8-year-old me definitely saw herself as an Olympian, but 26-year-old me still doesn’t feel like it’s real yet,” said Sullivan, who played a key role in Team USA winning the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, last November. “Sometimes, the drive to prove that voice inside your head saying ‘I can’t’ is the greatest motivation of all.”



Sullivan said rugby is the perfect sport that shows how one reacts under pressure, and she continues to prove she thrives in adverse environments and situations.



“This opportunity gives me the chance to realize my childhood dream of playing on the world stage and the chance to show that it’s possible to chase both my dream of being an Army officer and an Olympian,” said Sullivan, whose military occupational specialty is 12A, Engineer Officer. “WCAP has provided me with the outlet to not only hone my athletic skills but my leadership skills as well. I am beyond grateful to WCAP for giving me the chance to represent my country at the highest level.”



SPC Kamal Bey

Greco-Roman Wrestling, 77kg

Dates competing: Aug. 6-7



Bey took the mat less traveled to earn his first Olympic berth.



The standout wrestler dominated the U.S. Olympic Trials in April at Penn State, then had to qualify the weight class for Team USA at the Last Chance World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey, in May.

Bey lost the opening match to Russia’s Sergei Kutuzov, who was competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, but stormed back to win his next four bouts before falling in a heartbreaker in the third-place match.

But in June, the International Olympic Committee deemed certain Russian and Belarusian wrestlers ineligible because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Eventually, Russia and Belarus pulled all of its wrestlers out of the Paris Games. That means Kutuzov, who won the weight class, won’t compete in Paris and the final spot was allocated to Bey.



“We were paying attention to the IOC media, and the last meeting raised a lot of questions,” said Bey, a 92G, Culinary Specialist, who won his first international medal when he struck gold at the Pan American Games last November. “It’s a big sigh of relief for USA Greco-Roman Wrestling. And I just have to focus on what I can control.”



SSG Leonard Korir

Marathon

Date competing: Aug. 10



Waiting isn’t the hard part for Korir, who placed third in the U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon in February and found out in June he will be competing for the U.S.



His event is also the day before closing ceremonies.



“I had to wait but I had the rankings in my mind, and I knew I had like 80% chance of making the team,” said Korir, whose MOS is 88M, motor transport operator. “My coach was telling me that we needed to stay focused with training and just continue with the same program and routine. I just trained like someone on the team already knowing that it's going to be OK.”



Competing on Aug. 10 couldn’t please Korir more.



“That is perfect because of preparation,” Korir said. “I get more time to train and get ready. after racing the marathon trials in February, I needed time to recover before starting again with training.”



SFC Elizabeth Marks

Swimming

Dates competing: Aug. 29-Sept. 7



Marks continues to rule the pool, setting four American records in the 50 butterfly S6, 50 freestyle S6, 100 free S6, 100 backstroke S6, and tying her world record in the 100 back during the U.S. Paralympic Swim Trials in June at the University of Minnesota and securing her third berth on Team USA.



“I expected the competition for a spot on Team USA to be fierce, and we wanted to bring our best and not leave room for doubt,” said Marks, who is a 68W, combat medic. “My coaches, Mason Heibel and Jason Barber, really made it the best environment possible for me to succeed.”



The pool is her happy place, Marks said, and an attitude of gratitude is vital to her success.

“We try to lead everything with gratitude and make sure perspective is the loudest emotion in my mind,” Marks said. “I believe a happy athlete is a fast athlete, and there is no greater motivator than gratitude. A lot of people believed in me before I had the ability to believe in myself. I try to look at training and racing as my thank you letter to them.”



SFC John W. Joss III

Parashooting

Date competing: Sept. 3



Joss’ third Paralympics berth excites him, and the third Paralympics could be the charm for him to medal.



Joss is going into the Paralympics having recently won nationals at Fort Moore in the 50m rifle prone.



Because of his training and familiarity with the shooting range in Châteauroux, where the Paralympic shooting events will be held Aug. 28-Sept. 8, Joss is confident he’ll return with a medal.



“Winning nationals gave me a lot of confidence in the wind and heat of Fort Moore,” Joss said. “I’ve medaled in Châteauroux at a world cup before, and I’ve got a good chance as the conditions can be difficult there as well.”