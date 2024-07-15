CIWT Hosts Irish Defence Force J2 visit

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Representatives from the Irish Defence Force J2 visited with Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) leadership to gain knowledge about the Navy’s intelligence training and talent management processes aboard Corry Station, July 15, 2024.



During the base orientation of the learning facilities from the CIWT crow’s nest, Cmdr. Chris Dumas, executive officer, CIWT explained the history and transformation of Corry Station from a critical World War II aviation training facility to becoming the “Cradle of Cryptology”.



After the orientation, Dumas provided an overview of the training provided by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, IWTC Virgina Beach, IWTC San Diego, IWTC Monterey, and their corresponding learning sites, with an emphasis on intelligence training provided to Intelligence Officers and Intelligence Specialists at IWTC San Diego and Virginia Beach.



Dumas, in addition to describing the courses and annual training capacity and attendance of Navy intelligence training at IWTC San Diego and IWTC Virginia Beach, also discussed the intelligence training initiatives that the CIWT domain is currently undertaking saying, “we highlight these issues so that as the Irish Defence Force develops its intelligence training program, it can address those areas that we in the U.S. Navy are trying to incorporate into our intelligence training now.”



Irish Defence Force representatives took interest in the management of the Navy intelligence officer community talent management as the professionalization of the Defence Force’s intelligence capabilities is a top priority for the Defence Force as a whole with the intent to start first with the development of intelligence officers as a professional career path. Cmdr. Jeffrey Laubaugh, Intelligence Program Manager, CIWT and a former Intelligence Officer Community Manager, highlighted the selection process to become an Intelligence Officer and Dumas, a former Intelligence Officer assignments officer, commonly referred to as a “detailer”, described the assignments process. Laubaugh stated that Navy intelligence continues to attract top talent through a rigorous selection process: “We’ve been really successful in getting the ‘cream of the crop’ who have turned into great intelligence officers.”





With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and OCONUS locations, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

CIWT Hosts Irish Defence Force J2 visit, by PO2 Lindsay Lair