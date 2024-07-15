Lyster hosts health and wellness fair

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a health and wellness fair on July 11, 2024 in...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a health and wellness fair on July 11, 2024 in celebration of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster’s 149th birthday, the clinic’s namesake. The day provided patients and staff an educational and interactive event focused on preventive health and wellness information. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a health and wellness fair on July 11, 2024, in celebration of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster’s 149th birthday, the clinic’s namesake. The day provided patients and staff an educational and interactive event that focused on preventive health and wellness information. Booths offered help with nutritional goals, mental health, preventive screenings, plus a myriad of other wellness resources.

The event was open to all TRICARE beneficiaries. Participants could learn more about services and programs available at Lyster like tobacco cessation, contraceptive care, volunteer opportunities, and Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS). With facepainting and activities for the kids too, the event catered to the whole family.

Staff from the Managed Care Department were also available to help with MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, referrals, and options like the Welcome Home initiative which allows TRICARE Prime beneficiaries currently with network primary care managers to return to Lyster for their primary care.

Participants learned about new wellness initiatives, received health education information on preventive screenings and immunizations, and demonstrated healthy habits to promote wellness.

The next health fair scheduled is the Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair in October at Yano Hall. The event is historically held the last Friday in October. This year’s event will be October 25, 2024.

Visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/ to learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic.



History of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster (July 10, 1875 - Aug 5, 1933)



In 1918, Lyster established an Army laboratory that put aviation medicine on a sound scientific basis in the United States and he insisted on making military aviation physicians organic members of the flying squadrons, thus creating the position and role of "flight surgeon". These efforts, along with his 1917 creation of the post of chief surgeon, Aviation Section, Signal Corps and his planning and directing of the United States Army Air Medical Service, earned him the title of "Father of Aviation Medicine" or " Father of Army Aviation Medicine".

Brig. Gen. Lyster once stated, “It is one thing to build machines and train men to fly them, but another to maintain these men and machines in the air by the constant supervision necessary.

This is a far-reaching problem, which is imminently involved in the evolution of the Air Service, and largely falls upon the medical service to keep these fliers at their greatest efficiency. “

On 5 March 1964, the Surgeon General officially named the hospital (now known as Lyster Army Health Clinic) in honor of Brigadier General Theodore C. Lyster, “Father of Aviation Medicine”.