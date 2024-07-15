Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyster hosts health and wellness fair

    Lyster hosts health and wellness fair

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a health and wellness fair on July 11, 2024 in celebration of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster’s 149th birthday, the clinic’s namesake. The day provided patients and staff an educational and interactive event focused on preventive health and wellness information.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8531409
    VIRIN: 240711-O-TT449-6831
    Resolution: 3478x2512
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster hosts health and wellness fair, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lyster hosts health and wellness fair

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download