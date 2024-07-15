Lyster hosts health and wellness fair

Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a health and wellness fair on July 11, 2024 in celebration of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster’s 149th birthday, the clinic’s namesake. The day provided patients and staff an educational and interactive event focused on preventive health and wellness information.

