Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete.

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    By Susanne Grant
    Construction Division, USACE, New England District

    Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and work was completed Jan. 31, 2024.

    The authorized Federal Navigation Project (FNP) for Portsmouth Harbor consists of five 35-feet-deep segments along the Piscataqua River referred to as the New Castle Reach, Seavey Island Reach, Portsmouth Reach, Boiling Rock Reach, and the Newington Reach with a 35-foot-deep turning basin following the Newington Reach.

    The work of this $1,475,530 project within the FNP included advanced maintenance dredging of two shoaled areas within the Newington Reach to achieve the specified required depths and the in-river placement of dredged material at the designated in-river dredged material placement site within the Piscataqua River.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dredging
    New Hampshire
    New England District
    Portsmouth Harbor

