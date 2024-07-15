Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete.

Courtesy Photo | Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and work was completed Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Phelan. see less | View Image Page

By Susanne Grant

Construction Division, USACE, New England District



Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and work was completed Jan. 31, 2024.



The authorized Federal Navigation Project (FNP) for Portsmouth Harbor consists of five 35-feet-deep segments along the Piscataqua River referred to as the New Castle Reach, Seavey Island Reach, Portsmouth Reach, Boiling Rock Reach, and the Newington Reach with a 35-foot-deep turning basin following the Newington Reach.



The work of this $1,475,530 project within the FNP included advanced maintenance dredging of two shoaled areas within the Newington Reach to achieve the specified required depths and the in-river placement of dredged material at the designated in-river dredged material placement site within the Piscataqua River.