Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete.

Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and work was completed Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Phelan.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8531397
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-ME637-1011
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
