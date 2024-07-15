Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete

    Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC started dredging Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and work was completed Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Phelan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8531397
    VIRIN: 240123-A-ME637-1011
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Portsmouth Harbor Dredging Complete.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dredging
    New Hampshire
    New England District
    Portsmouth Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download