Navigating life stressors with MFLC at Fort Johnson

FORT JOHNSON, La.— Military personnel and their Families navigate unique stressors in life.

That’s why the Department of Defense’s Military and Family Life Counseling Program supports them. The program offers counseling services provided by licensed professionals who understand and care for the unique challenges of military life.

“A person would use an MFLC for various reasons,” said Jean Wadman, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation acting director. “MFLCs are available for support.”

The range of issues are vast and can include impromptu deployments, reintegration, relocation adjustment, separation, conflict resolution, relationship and Family issues, homesickness and coping with grief.

MFLCs are confidential.

“Adult-focused MFLCs are embedded in Army Community Services and military units,” she said.

“MFLCs are also in public schools and Child and Youth Services.”

MFLCs and child and youth behavioral military and Family life counselors provide confidential non-medical counseling. Confidentiality ensures those who need help can seek it without fear of judgment or repercussions, promoting security and comfort.

“A child does not need to be enrolled in a CYS program or public school to meet with an MFLC,” Wadman added.

Parent and Outreach Services and CYS can provide help.

According to the MFLC guide, active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members — regardless of activation status — Coast Guard members — when activated for the Navy — Department of Defense expeditionary civilians and their immediate family members are eligible for services.

This includes foreign military members and their families and non-remarried surviving spouses and children of active-duty, National Guard and reserve service members, regardless of activation status and cause of death of the service member. In addition, veterans and their immediate families are eligible for up to 180 days after separation from the military, ensuring their service and sacrifice are recognized and valued.

For more information call Army Community Service at 337-531-1941.