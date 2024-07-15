Navigating life stressors with MFLC at Fort Johnson

Military personnel and their Families navigate unique stressors in life.

That’s why the Department of Defense’s Military and Family Life Counseling Program supports them. The program offers counseling services provided by licensed professionals who understand and care for the unique challenges of military life.

