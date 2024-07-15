Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating life stressors with MFLC at Fort Johnson

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Military personnel and their Families navigate unique stressors in life.
    That’s why the Department of Defense’s Military and Family Life Counseling Program supports them. The program offers counseling services provided by licensed professionals who understand and care for the unique challenges of military life.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 10:57
