New commander takes over Tooele Army Depot

Courtesy Photo | Christopher Reaves (far right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Munitions Command, passes the Tooele Army Depot flag off to Col. Luke Clover, TEAD's new commander, during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning. Looking on are Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (far left), JMC's commander, and Col. Eric Dennis, TEAD's outgoing commander. Change of command ceremonies are simple, yet traditional events that are rich with symbolism and heritage. Key to the ceremonies is the passing of the unit's colors. (Melissa Dabney-Thomas, Tooele Army Depot)

The Tooele Army Depot has a new commander.



Col. Luke Clover took the reins from Col. Eric Dennis during a change of command ceremony last Thursday morning.



“I am humbled to have been selected to command such an exceptional and important organization within the Department of Defense’s Organic Industrial Base,” Clover said. “The Tooele Army Depot team members are dedicated professionals in the services they provide the brave men and women that protect and serve our country, and having the opportunity to lead and resource this outstanding team is an honor I do not take lightly.”



Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, officiated the event.



“Luke brings with him an impressive background with strong leadership skills,” Anderson said. “Luke is a trusted leader who knows logistics and how to lead winning teams. I have complete confidence and trust in him.”



Clover enlisted in the Army in August 1992 as a Light Infantryman assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York. After five years, he briefly left the Army to pursue his undergraduate degree from Washington State University, Pullman, Washington. Clover was commissioned as a Transportation Officer through the Army ROTC program.



Clover received a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, a Master of Arts in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, and a Bachelor of Arts in Information System Management from Washington State University.



TEAD, a subordinate of JMC, provides Warfighter readiness through superior Ammunition Logistics and Ammunition Peculiar Equipment production and maintenance.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.