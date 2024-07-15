Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander takes over Tooele Army Depot

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Christopher Reaves (far right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Munitions Command, passes the Tooele Army Depot flag off to Col. Luke Clover, TEAD’s new commander, during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning. Looking on are Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (far left), JMC’s commander, and Col. Eric Dennis, TEAD’s outgoing commander. Change of command ceremonies are simple, yet traditional events that are rich with symbolism and heritage. Key to the ceremonies is the passing of the unit's colors. (Melissa Dabney-Thomas, Tooele Army Depot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:40
    Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UTAH, US
