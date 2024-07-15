New commander takes over Tooele Army Depot

Christopher Reaves (far right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Munitions Command, passes the Tooele Army Depot flag off to Col. Luke Clover, TEAD’s new commander, during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning. Looking on are Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (far left), JMC’s commander, and Col. Eric Dennis, TEAD’s outgoing commander. Change of command ceremonies are simple, yet traditional events that are rich with symbolism and heritage. Key to the ceremonies is the passing of the unit's colors. (Melissa Dabney-Thomas, Tooele Army Depot)

