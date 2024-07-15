Connor Foster is continuing his journey and career where it all began

Photo By Andre Hampton | Connor Foster, recent graduate and previous intern from Cleveland State University,...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Connor Foster, recent graduate and previous intern from Cleveland State University, joins the Buffalo District's Construction Branch in the Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

After spending a summer as a student intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in 2023, Connor Foster was hooked and decided to take his career further and join the Buffalo District as a full-time employee.



Connor, a recent graduate from Cleveland State University, spoke more about his experience as an intern and why he decided to come back and join the USACE team.



Q: Where are you from?



Connor: I'm from Independence, Ohio which is not far from the Cleveland Resident Office in downtown Cleveland.



Q: What academic program did you study at your university/college?



Connor: I attended Cleveland State University and recently graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Program.



Q: How did you find out about the position with USACE?



Connor: Well, I was with the Buffalo District working out of the Cleveland Office as a student intern last year and now I’m actually returning to take a full-time position. I liked the work, the experiences, and the team here so I was more than happy to take the position.



I initially found out about the internship when I spoke with Matt Snyder at a career fair that Cleveland State University’s Washkewicz College of Engineering hosted.



Q: What motivated you to take the position with the Buffalo District?



Connor: The opportunity to have a positive impact on the public was the most appealing aspect of working for USACE. I had the opportunity to experience the positive impact of our work firsthand on one of the projects I was involved with as an intern.



Q: What are your goals in your new position?



Connor: I want to have the same positive impact on the people around me that I experienced when I was an intern.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Connor: I'm excited to be back here after graduating and look forward to a future with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers internship program has brought talented students to the forefront of the engineering industry, with many returning to full-time work at USACE in fulfilling careers that make a difference around the world.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts people first and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of Buffalo and Cleveland, the Great Lakes region, and the Nation. Our jobs offer great benefits, including health insurance, education, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



