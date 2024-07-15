Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Teammates in the Buffalo District's Cleveland Office

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Connor Foster, recent graduate and previous intern from Cleveland State University, joins the Buffalo District's Construction Branch in the Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Connor Foster is continuing his journey and career where it all began

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Internship
    Buffalo District
    New Employee

