Enhancing unit cohesion through DEOCS: Strategies for long-term sustainability

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia National Guard is utilizing the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS) to enhance unit awareness and sustainability. This initiative, primarily designed to assess organizational climate and equal opportunity, now serves as a critical tool for driving positive change within military ranks.



By incorporating questions about positive unit awareness and sustainability practices into DEOCS assessments, military leaders can identify and promote actions that foster a culture of inclusivity, respect, and environmental responsibility. These measures include promoting diversity, implementing community outreach initiatives, and enhancing teamwork and camaraderie.



“DEOCS offers a unique platform to recognize and celebrate the diverse perspectives within our units,” said Jason Dickson, primary prevention coordinator, D.C. National Guard. “This diversity allows us to develop innovative solutions to complex challenges and fosters a sense of belonging among all personnel.”



Additionally, DEOCS enables units to highlight their commitment to sustainability. Efforts such as reducing racial harassment, improving leadership engagement, and promoting high morale are critical to building a sustainable military community.



“Beyond assessing our current status, DEOCS feedback empowers leaders to inspire further action,” Mr. Dickson added. “It informs leadership decisions, policies, and training programs that prioritize positive unit awareness and sustainability.”



The collective efforts to leverage DEOCS contribute significantly to a stronger, more resilient military community. By leading with examples of diversity, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility, the D.C. National Guard is paving the way for a brighter future for all personnel.



“DEOCS is more than just a survey—it’s a powerful tool for driving positive change,” Mr. Dickson concluded. “Our commitment to these principles enhances mission readiness and strengthens the fabric of our units.”



For more information, contact your local IRO Team:

DCANG: 113WG.NGDC.IRO-ANG@us.af.mil

DCARNG: ng.dc.dcarng.mbx.iro-land-componet-command-operations@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 13:12 Story ID: 476220 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enhancing unit cohesion through DEOCS: Strategies for long-term sustainability, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.