One volunteer reacts to BJACH, American Red Cross Summer Youth Program

By Bresiah Ramsey

American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer



FORT JOHNSON, La. — The American Red Cross of Louisiana and Bayne-Jones Army concluded their summer youth program with a graduation ceremony Jul. 12 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Our minds are our greatest tools. As teenagers, I assume we are more open to new experiences than adults. We want to explore the world and be exposed to new things. The youth program at BJACH was one of those experiences.



Our journey began on June 10, when 15 teens walked into a room at the Warrior Center at Fort Johnson. We were all complete strangers. We took our seats and started the orientation with an icebreaker. We learned more about the American Red Cross and the program we were about to embark on. We also met the adult volunteers who work at BJACH. One of them, Chuck Lopushansky, not only volunteers at BJACH, but he also volunteers at the Alexandria Zoological Park.

Following the orientation, we had a tour of the hospital and met a lot of the people and the different departments we’d be working with. We met the chaplain and got to go to the command suite (which apparently only certain people have access to).

Next, we met our preceptors in the specialty clinic, the labor, delivery, postpartum and recovery, OB/GYN and mixed medical surgical wards. Once we received our security badges, we felt extremely important. By the end of the day, we were all excited to get to work.

My first assignment was in MMS, it’s one of the hospital’s inpatient wards. There were several patients admitted. I was able to watch as the nurses tended to each of their needs. I was impressed by the care they provided. Each patient was unique, one a new mother and baby, one had a severe injury, and one was sick. The nurses treated each patient as if they were the only patient.

My next assignment was in the linen department. It seems like linen could be easily overlooked and underappreciated, but it is one of the most important jobs at the hospital. Janice Burke, linen supervisor for BJACH, and her team make sure everything is sterile. While I was there, I folded laundry and learned more about the inner workings of the linen department. Everyone was very nice, and they even taught me how to play dominoes during their break.

My third rotation was in the specialty clinic. This was my favorite assignment. The entire team was creative and fun. They had a variety of activities planned to keep me busy. They taught me how to apply a cast, gave me a tour of their area and explained all the things they did. They support the orthopedics department that works with bones, fractures, and sprains. Which brings us to my next adventure.

My final assignment was in LDRP. I learned that LDRP is considered a specialty clinic because they solely focus on the birth of new babies and their mother’s recovery. Layla Swink, another youth volunteer, and I had fun talking to the staff, exploring the rooms, and dressing up the dolls in the training room. Although it was a slow day and no babies were born during our shift, we still had fun. The staff talked to us about our future goals and what we want to be when we grow up. Layla wants to work with kids, and one day I hope I can make a positive impact on the world.

In addition to rotating through the hospital, I was also “voluntold” to help as assistant public affairs officer by my mom who works at BJACH. We had vacation planned and I would be missing the last week of the program. My mom’s supervisor is the public affairs officer and suggested a way to get the volunteer hours I’d be missing by “covering” the program from a participant’s perspective.

I was asked to take photos, come up with one social media post per week and write a commentary. I was originally against the idea, I'm not a very sociable person, and I thought I would hate it. In the end I realized that I’m a pretty good writer and I had a lot of fun.



For this assignment I was able to meet a lot of people and Jean Graves, the hospital PAO, helped me edit my work and offered suggestions.

All in all, the whole experience was so much fun and taught me a lot. I made new friends and met many interesting people.

This program not only gave me a better understanding about the ins and outs that go on behind the scenes in a hospital I also learned writing is a new passion of mine.

I’m not exactly sure where my life will take me, but I do know the skills I’ve learned during my time volunteering at BJACH and writing for my mom’s boss can be used for any future job opportunities.

If you get the chance to participate in the Red Cross summer youth program next year, I highly recommend it.

Editor’s Note: Bresiah Ramsey is a fourteen-year-old student at Anacoco High School.

If you are interested in volunteering at BJACH with the American Red Cross of Louisiana, please contact Chandler Morgan at 318-484-8083 or chandler.morgan@redcross.org.



The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, the Defense Health Agency, the United States Army, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.