FFSC’s Deployment Support Program aims to reduce deployment and reintegration stress for sailors and families

NORFOLK, Va. Deployment is a significant event in the lives of service members and their families, requiring careful planning and support. Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) plays a crucial role in reducing deployment-related stress through its Deployment Support Programs by addressing the various challenges faced by sailors and military families.



“Every part of deployment is stressful -- the prepping, the middle, and the return,” said Amy Kirk, a Work and Family Life Program Supervisor at FFSC Norfolk. “This is why we encourage service members and their families to attend the different programs offered.”



Pre-Deployment Readiness



FFSC emphasizes the importance of early and thorough preparation for deployment. Service members and their families are encouraged to attend Pre-deployment Readiness briefs, which can be scheduled at any time, but are recommended at least three months prior to deployment.



“Attending the classes offered allows service members and their families to mitigate stress and strengthen their communication skills,” said Kirk.



For couples, deployments can be an opportunity to strengthen their relationship and experience personal growth. FFSC provides specialized briefs designed to help couples manage the difficulties associated with separation. These sessions focus on building mutual trust, improving communication, recognizing positive aspects, expressing gratitude, and setting goals for the future.



Deployments can be particularly challenging for children. FFSC provides program briefs that equip parents with the knowledge, skills, and coping techniques necessary to help their children manage emotional reactions to deployment. These sessions focus on establishing positive and open communication, involving children in deployment plans, and helping them adjust to the temporary absence of a parent.



Single service members face unique challenges when preparing for deployment. FFSC programs offer practical tips and stress coping skills to help them manage their finances, pay bills, and handle property and car storage. Additionally, these programs emphasize the importance of maintaining communication with family and friends.





During Deployment



Family Readiness Groups (FRGs) offer a valuable support network for family members associated with the same command. FFSC provides training for FRG leadership and presentations for family members on staying in touch, managing stress, and navigating emotional pitfalls during deployment. FRGs create a community where family members can gain support, share information, and socialize with others in similar situations.



Ombudsmen serve as vital links between family members and commands, offering resource and referral information to those in need. FFSC supports this program by providing basic and advanced training for ombudsmen as well as offering additional on-call assistance, when necessary.



FFSC provides individual counseling for family members facing the challenges of change and separation. Licensed counselors offer confidential support to help family members cope with the emotional and practical aspects of deployment.



“‘Navigating Your New Normal’ is a mid-deployment program we often provide to help families identify and connect with resources to aid in managing deployment challenges successfully. We focus on stages 4-6 of the Emotional Cycle of Deployment, stress recognition and management, and self-care tools. The program encourages building self-sufficiency to better equip you to handle things you can’t control such as deployments being extended,” said Kirk.



Reintegration and Homecoming



Homecoming marks an exciting phase of deployment. FFSC assists active-duty members and their families in making a smooth transition from deployment to homecoming. Return and Reunion (R&R) programs are provided onboard ships, upon command request. During the final transit days, FFSC R&R teams embark the ships to conduct programs, covering topics such as stress management, car buying, post-deployment finances, reintegrating with children, new parenting, and reuniting with partners. The team is aboard for approximately two-weeks, making the transit back to Norfolk.



“For out most recent R&R supporting the Eisenhower Strike Group, in addition to our educators, we also sent counselors out to ships to provide additional support to Sailors and assist with coordination of any follow-on services they may need. said Kirk. “



Kirk mentioned that there are two sides to homecoming, the happy side and then the stressful side. Which normally sinks in a week or two after being home.



“Homecoming is a happy moment, but there are questions that will arise after a few days being at home,” said Kirk. “How to communicate with my spouse? How to relate to my children? Do I still know my partner?”



Programs for family members -- often provided through FRG by request -- mirror the R&R programs offered to deployed service members. These programs aim to discuss the normal reactions family members are likely to experience and provide strategies for adjusting as a couple, reuniting with children, and navigating family life post-deployment.



“During this time, you are getting to know your spouse again, there will be routines in place that you will want to change, you might even feel like you do not fit in. This is why this program is so important, we help provide tools needed to make this process less stressful.”



Ongoing Support



FFSC’s commitment to supporting service members and their families extends beyond the immediate phases of deployment and homecoming. Continuous access to resources, counseling, and community support ensures that families can effectively manage the unique challenges of military life, fostering resilience and well-being throughout the deployment cycle.



“Navigating your new normal is not an easy process,” said Kirk. “So, if you did not get the opportunity to attend a scheduled program, you can reach out and speak one-on-one with our FFSC educators.”



For more information on this program and other programs and services offered through FFSC, visit www.cnic.mil/navylifema.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 08:23 Story ID: 476174 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FFSC’s Deployment Support Program aims to reduce deployment and reintegration stress for sailors and families, by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.