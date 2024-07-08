PACAF Band Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Hansen assumed command of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia from Lt. Col. Jason Plosch during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10.



Col. Sean McKenna, Pacific Air Forces public affairs director, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the PACAF Band, and representatives from across the base.



Plosch's career is distinguished by his contributions as both a skilled musician and a dedicated leader. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal and Air and Space Commendation Medal, highlighting his outstanding leadership and dedication to the mission. His achievements, which include multiple Officer of the Year honors, reflect his commitment to excellence and service to the PACAF Band.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.





"I am a believer in the power of music and the communication of goodwill. In this day and age, the ability to demonstrate and share American values and goodwill can significantly enhance our country’s relationships," said Hansen. "This unit will continue to be elite, effective and ready for this important moment in the theater."



The Band of the Pacific’s mission is to enhance PACAF warfighting capabilities by providing strategic soft power to reinforce alliances and expand partnerships, increase forward presence, amplify strategic messaging, invigorate warfighter resiliency, and build cross-cultural trust.

