USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Returns from Historic Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a nine month deployment as the flagship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), July 14, 2024.



IKE returned to homeport following its time in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations (AOOs), where it supported maritime security and freedom of navigation, promoted regional stability, and deterred malign activities from non-state actors.



Although Navy ships have played a significant part in almost every conflict since the Vietnam-era, IKE supported some of the most critical strategic operations at sea since the Tanker Wars of the 1980s, delivering exceptional naval power in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO for nearly seven months.



IKE successfully executed the launch and recovery of over 13,800 sorties, accumulating over 31,400 flight hours. These operations supported the engagements of dozens of Houthi-employed one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) targeting critical shipping lanes, civilian merchant vessels and military units conducting innocent passage across the Strait of Hormuz, Gulfs of Oman and Aden, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Red Sea.



“Many have described our deployment as unprecedented,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of Dwight D. Eisenhower, “but I would argue that every day for the last nine months, I’ve observed the consistent, relentless professionalism of the men and women aboard IKE, from launching and recovering aircraft to responding to engineering causalities and feeding the ship’s crew of 4,000 people, it is that resiliency and tenacity that makes IKE the best. It is truly humbling and awe-inspiring. Their service and hard work made this deployment a safe and successful operation. I couldn’t be more proud or more honored to serve alongside every one of them.”



In the 275 days at sea, IKE conducted over 30 replenishments-at-sea to aid in distributing mail, food and parts to other ships in the strike group while underway. IKE sailed over 75,000 nautical miles, and on-loaded over 23,000,000 gallons of fuel without mishaps. The medical team aboard also supported over 30 underway surgeries, 14,000 dental X-rays, and 1,000 physical therapy appointments across the strike group.



While in theater, IKE reinforced partnerships and the interests of the international community by hosting foreign dignitaries from five nations, executing photo exercises with three nations and conducting two routine port visits in Souda Bay, Crete, where Sailors participated in community relations activities to give back to the local community. Continuing to support these relationships is fundamental to sustaining allied and partner security goals and an asymmetric strategic advantage to U.S. adversaries.



IKE departed Norfolk, Virginia for a scheduled deployment on Oct. 14.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (/CSGTwo & /TheCVN69); Instagram (@CarrierStrikeGroupTwo & @TheCVN69); LinkedIn (Carrier-Strike-Group-TWO). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

