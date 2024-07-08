Savannah Bananas soar over DC with the 1st Helicopter Squadron

The 1st Helicopter Squadron partnered with the Savannah Bananas baseball team for an aerial tour around Washington, D.C., July 11. The flight was part of the Savannah Bananas’ pregame presentation showcased to thousands of fans at Nationals Park on July 13, highlighting the squadron's mission and inspiring the next generation of Airmen.



Leading the mission was U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Jones, a UH-1N Huey pilot assigned to the 1s Helicopter Squadron and a former catcher for the Miami Marlins organization.



Jones’ history with baseball brought a unique connection to the collaboration with the Savannah Bananas. As a catcher, Jones took charge on the field, directing pitches, coordinating with the pitcher and managing the defense.



"The catcher is just the guy behind the plate. He's calling the pitches. He's bringing in the pitcher. He's organizing the defense," Jones explained.



His role demanded a high level of coordination and leadership, skills that have seamlessly transitioned into his military career. Jones sees strong parallels between his experiences on the baseball field and his duties in the military, particularly the sense of camaraderie and teamwork.



"I think the biggest thing is everyone getting together and working towards a common goal. You see that in sports, people hosting championships. Same thing in the military. You're working a mission. Everyone's trying to work together," he shared.



The mission included flying Savannah Bananas player Danny Hosley to showcase the Air Force’s mission capabilities and to support recruiting and community outreach efforts. The experience of flying a fellow baseball player over Washington, D.C. underscored the unique intersections of Jones’ career.



"It's a really cool thing that I get to do," said Jones, reflecting on the unique opportunity to blend his past and present passions.



The collaboration between the 1st Helicopter Squadron and the Savannah Bananas aimed to highlight the squadron’s mission, which includes providing priority airlift to senior government and military leaders and supporting contingency operations.

